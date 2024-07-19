Gotham FC Kicks off Summer Cup Match against Chicago on Saturday

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC will play its first match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on Saturday, July 20 against the Chicago Red Stars (5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports).

The two clubs are in Group D for the summer tournament, which also includes the Washington Spirit and Chivas de Guadalajara of LIGA MX Femenil. The Summer Cup is the NWSL's first-ever international club tournament that takes place during the 2024 Olympic window. The tournament features all 14 NWSL clubs and six teams from LIGA MX.

Saturday's match will be the first for Group D in the tournament. Gotham FC and Chicago previously faced off in the NWSL regular season on May 19, in which Gotham FC won 2-1. In the game, forward Lynn Williams made NWSL history by scoring her 79th goal in all competitions. Additionally, forward Ella Stevens scored the game-winning goal at the death against her former club to secure the win at home.

Before the international break, Gotham FC picked up three points at Angel City FC on July 6. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored her fifth goal of the season and midfielder Delanie Sheehan scored her first regular-season goal at the game. On the other side, Chicago also won 1-0 before the break against the Houston Dash.

Gotham FC Summer Cup Schedule - Group D

Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports - @ Chicago Red Stars

Sunday, July 28, 6 p.m. ET - vs. Washington Spirit at Subaru Park

Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. ET - vs. Chivas de Guadalajara at Red Bull Arena

Key Notes

Gotham FC has shut out 13 of its 17 opponents in the first half in all competitions.

Gotham FC has won its last three matches against Chicago, the longest win streak for the club in the series.

Six of Gotham FC's seven all-time wins against the Red Stars have been by a 2-1 scoreline.

Gotham FC has won seven of its nine games in all competitions this year that were decided by one goal.

Gotham FC has a perfect record (6-0-0) when scoring two or more goals in a game in 2024.

Forward Ella Stevens has a goal and/or an assist in her last four road matches.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.