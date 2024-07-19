Portland Thorns FC Name Rob Gale as Head Coach

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC has announced the permanent appointment of Rob Gale as Portland Thorns FC Head Coach, effective immediately.

Gale was named the Club's interim head coach in April of this year, following a series of organizational changes which saw Mike Norris' named the Club's first-ever Technical Director. As interim head coach, Gale led the Thorns to six-consecutive wins, setting a league record for most wins to start a head coach's tenure throughout the 12-year history of the National Women's Soccer League.

At the beginning of this process we indicated our intention to embark on a global search for the right person to lead this historic club as our next head coach. I am pleased to share that after a long, extensive and thorough process we have come to the conclusion of our coaching search, LeBlanc said. Since taking over in the interim Rob has proven himself to be the right choice to serve as our club's head coach. I believe that Rob epitomizes what it means to be a Portland Thorn. His enthusiasm, joy, and fun-loving spirit is evident in everything he does and we are confident that this will drive our continued pursuit of success. His vision for the future of the Portland Thorns perfectly aligns with our club's values and aspirations. We are honored to have him at the helm as we begin this next chapter, and I am very much looking forward to working together to create a bright future for this club, its players, supporters, fans and community.

Gale has amassed an 8-2-2 (W-L-D) record, across all competitions, as head coach of the Thorns. Under his leadership, the Thorns have scored 20 goals, from nine different goal scorers, while only allowing 10 goals scored against. Throughout the 12 games with Gale at the helm, the Thorns have recorded a league-leading seven shutouts.

I am very proud, honored and humbled to be the Head Coach of the Portland Thorns, a club that has set the standard on the field in North America and has fans that are unmatched worldwide, Gale said. I would like to thank the Bhathal family for their faith in me, as well as all the staff who in such a short space of time have worked so tirelessly to create history together. They have not only welcomed me over this past year, but helped my family and I through some tough times personally. To the Thorns fans who have embraced me since my first game, I can promise you we will give it our all, on and off the field, to earn your love for our team, our club and our city. It is a privilege to work for you and to be a part of your family. Together there are no limits to what we can achieve.

The new gaffer, born in Zambia to English parents, also made league history as the first Zambian-born individual to ever coach an NWSL team and consequently win a league match.

Gale first joined the Portland Thorns prior to the start of the 2023 season as an assistant coach, helping lead the team to a second-place finish in the regular season and a semifinal berth on the 2023 NWSL Playoffs.

Prior to his time in Portland, Gale was part of the New York City FC Academy and the General Manager and Head Coach for Valour FC in the Canadian Premier League.

Additionally, Gale has spent extensive time working within the ranks of the Canada National Teams, leading nearly every age group in the youth system, most recently serving as the Head Coach for the U-20 Canada National Team. As part of the Canada National Team system, Gale has coached some of the nation's brightest stars, including Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller.

The Portland Thorns are set to begin the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Summer Cup on Sunday, July 21 against Club Tijuana at Providence Park. The Thorns will return to regular season play following the completion of the Summer Olympics, in August. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

