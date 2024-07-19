Houston Dash Signs Forward Madison Wolfbauer to National Team Replacement Contract

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed forward Madison Wolfbauer to a National Team Replacement Contract, the team announced today.

Wolfbauer recently led the North Carolina Courage to the final of The Soccer Tournament (TST) 2024 and won the Women's Golden Boot. The forward scored five goals in the tournament and was named to the TST Women's Best Seven team.

The 24-year-old began her professional career in Europe splitting time between France and Iceland in 2022. She signed for Thonon Evian Grand Genève FC in France at the start of 2022 and finished the year in Iceland with ÍBV-íþróttafélag. She signed with Keflavík ÍF the following year where she finished with 23 appearances as a defender for the team and scored two goals.

The forward graduated from Bowling Green State University and won the 2021 Mid-American Conference (MAC) title. She scored 10 goals in her final season with the Falcons and was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year. She finished with 29 starts for the Falcons, scoring 15 goals and adding two assists. Wolfbauer was named to the All-MAC First Team in back-to-back seasons for the Falcons and earned a spot on the MAC's All-Tournament Team in 2021.

The forward will wear number 29 and she will be eligible for Saturday's game against the Kansas City Current.

