Angel City Football Club's Quotes Ahead of First NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Match

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared this week to face Club América Femenil at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Stadium for their first NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match tomorrow. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on Paramount+, air on ESPN on Disney+ in exclusive territories, and internationally on NWSL+.

Below please find quotes from the club's Head Coach Becki Tweed and defender Elizabeth Eddy.

ACFC Defender Elizabeth Eddy

On steps she has taken to improve herself and show she is ready to play:

"One of the things that I did was I stopped surfing and a few other extracurriculars. Instead of doing that, I watched more film. Those were the moments I was doing all the right things and it's been really cool to watch."

"I'm training in a wiser way from watching film and getting better at decision making. I've also just gotten better overall at playing soccer. Then on top of that, I've rested more since I'm doing less outside of soccer. I've been running faster and faster. I hit a new max speed that I haven't hit in my entire 10-year career."

"When you do go all in, it pays off. What's funny is in the past I would have been like 'yeah I'm all in and now I'm like whoa, were you ever really all in?' Now I am, and I'm still learning what that actually means. That's the journey that I've been on for the last two months."

"After doing that for a month or so, that's when I thought it was the right time to speak to Becki [Tweed]. I spoke to her and it worked out. It was a moment where I put the actions in and then the results happened. There were a lot of different things that I've been working on doing, but those were some of them."

On playing Club América Femenil tomorrow:

"I'm actually super excited. It's really interesting and cool when you play other professional teams from different countries and leagues. We get to see where they're levels are in comparison to where our levels are. It also gives us ways that we can get better and can be challenged with different looks. I'm super stoked for that."

On the team's attitude following the mandated break:

"The break was super healthy, needed and important. It let everybody kind of reset and get a little more of a handle of what people wanted to do and become individually."

"Since we've been back, it's been a very clear vision of what our mission is this month. It's to get informed, get together, find ways for us to get great, and create and gain momentum. We're really excited for the opportunity for these games."

ACFC Head Coach Becki Tweed

On how the club is looking following the mandated break:

"It was good. Everybody needed a break. It was nice to spend some time reflecting as a staff."

"Good reflection pieces from everybody. We know that we need to go into this tournament and use it as an opportunity for us to create momentum going into the second half of the season."

"The vibe is good. This group truly is a group that wants to continue to grow and get better. They want to win. The reflection this week has been finding ways to win. It starts with this tournament, and it starts with an opportunity for us to continue to grow and create some momentum."

Her thoughts on the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup:

"It's huge. To be able to continue to play while the Olympics is going on without playing league games is really important. I really like that we're playing teams that are outside of the NWSL and I hope that it's something that can grow in time so that you don't end up playing NWSL teams. That would be really cool."

"I think it's really exciting that we get to play a team from outside the NWSL tomorrow. I'm excited for that, and the team is excited for that. It's a little different and refreshing in comparison to the Challenge Cup or even to the latter part of this cup for us."

"I would like to see more external teams from outside the league in it, but I know that's a process and it takes time to grow out. So I think that it is a huge positive that we do get to see a different team. We do get to play to make up for the challenge cup in terms of being able to see other players, get other players on the field, get them minutes, and have a look at where they are against high level opponents."

"Overall it's a positive. I think we have to play in these next six weeks and it's a way that we all get to play and continue to get opportunities as a group, but also for our individual players."

On the growth she's seen in Liga MX Femenil:

"The growth's been crazy. It's so healthy for women's sports and women's football globally. When you start to look at some of the players at Club América and some of the other players that are going into the league, it's just huge."

"I'm excited to play against a different opposition but also really cool to see their league growing and the caliber of players that they're able to bring over. Hopefully we see some of those tomorrow night for sure."

