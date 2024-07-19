Kansas City Current Loans Midfielder Sophie Braun to USL Super League's Spokane Zephyr FC

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Current midfielder Sophie Braun will go on loan to the United Soccer League's Spokane Zephyr FC. Braun has already joined the team in Spokane and her loan will last through the end of the NWSL season.

"Sophie is a talented player with a lot of valuable experience," said KC Current interim general manager Caitlin Carducci. "We are fully supportive of her and believe that this is the best move for Sophie and her football career, we are eager to see her grow and thrive in Spokane."

Braun signed with the Current in January 2024 and now will head back to Spokane, where she was a star at Gonzaga University from 2018-2022. She played 82 matches with 64 starts, including every match of her last three seasons as a Bulldog. In club play, Braun signed with Club Léon out of college. She played 18 games for the Liga MX squad in 2023 and scored two goals from her center back position.

Born in Beaverton, Oregon, Braun's mother's Argentinian heritage allowed her to play in Argentina's national system. She made her senior debut at the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. Since then, she has 25 caps and two goals, including Argentina's first score of the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

As a member of the new United Soccer League (USL) Super League, Spokane Zephyr FC, will kick off its inaugural season in August 2024.

The Current, after a week off, are now preparing for the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Group stage play for the tournament will open with Kansas City taking on the Houston Dash at CPKC Stadium Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on www.kansascitycurrent.com/international-summer-of-soccer#Tickets.

