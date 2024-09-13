Seattle Reign FC Loans Defender Lily Woodham to Crystal Palace F.C.

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has loaned defender Lily Woodham to Crystal Palace F.C. of the Women's Super League through January 2025. Woodham joins Crystal Palace immediately and is awaiting receipt of her International Transfer Certificate.

"Lily Woodham is a young player who has been adjusting to the level in the NWSL, as well as being away from home for the first time," Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore said. "As a player for her country, Lily has the chance to get minutes immediately at Crystal Palace to help prepare her for international duty as Wales looks to qualify for the European Championships in 2025. This is a pivotal moment for Lily to add more match minutes and experience. We look forward to welcoming Lily back to Seattle next season following this new experience."

Woodham signed with the Reign from Reading ahead of the 2024 season through the 2025 season, with a one-year mutual option. The 24-year-old made five starts in eight appearances this season, recording 27 duels won, 16 clearances and 13 tackles won.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to develop for the rest of the year at Crystal Palace," Woodham said. "I've learned a lot during my first season in the NWSL and appreciate the staff and team for making Seattle feel like home. I look forward to making my return in 2025."

"For Lily, going and getting games is important for her individual development," Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey said. "She is a young talent with a lot of potential, so we're looking forward to watching her over the next few months as she gets prepared for the 2025 season."

