Kansas City Current Sign Goalkeeper Katie Fraine Through 2024
September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have signed goalkeeper Katie Fraine through the remainder of the 2024 season. Originally drafted into the former Women's Professional Soccer league in 2011 by the Washington Spirit, Fraine has played the majority of her career in the Swedish Damallsvenskan with several teams. Most recently she played with Hibernian FC of the Scottish Women's Premier League. Fraine is expected to join the team early next week and will not be available for selection in tonight's match against the Orlando Pride.
The Current face the Orlando Pride tonight at 7 p.m. CT on Prime Video, but return home to CPKC Stadium next week, Sept. 20, to host the Washington Spirit, also on Prime Video at 7 p.m. CT. For ticket information visit www.KansasCityCurrent.com/tickets.
