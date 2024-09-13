Gotham FC Transfers Forward Katie Stengel to Crystal Palace Women

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that forward Katie Stengel will be joining Crystal Palace Women for an undisclosed fee.

"I am grateful for my time at Gotham FC, making memories on and off the field with some incredible people," said Stengel. "Thank you to the club and fans for welcoming me, and I wish everyone the best of luck throughout the rest of the season."

Stengel originally joined Gotham FC on loan from Liverpool FC in July 2023, and later joined the club on a permanent transfer following her strong offensive production.

"We are grateful for Katie's contributions to the club over the past year," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "She has played a big role in our success and we wish her the best of luck in her next chapter."

Stengel has earned seven starts in 14 appearances, recording 738 minutes with Gotham FC this regular season. In the NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup, she recorded two goals and two assists in four games. In the club's first-ever match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, Stengel found the back of the net and earned Player of the Match.

During the club's 2023 NWSL Championship run, the forward played a critical role in the semifinal against the Portland Thorns, in which she scored the game-winning goal in extra time to send the club to the Championship.

