What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Travel to Chicago to Face the Red Stars

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Sparks Fly

This will serve as the second match between the Pride and the Current this season. The first came back on July 6, and resulted in a 2-1 victory for the Pride, the first road win the Pride had against the Current since 2021. The last time the Pride defeated the Current at home was in that same season in 2021 as they earned a 1-0 win. In the match from earlier this year, Banda opened the scoring, but the Current responded just two minutes to level it. The Pride were then forced down to 10 players after defender Carrie Lawrence picked up her second yellow card of the match. The Pride found the game-winner against the Current after Adriana was taken down in the box, and Marta stepped up and scored the winner from the penalty spot.

seven

Orlando enters the match riding a 20-game unbeaten streak, dating back to last season, along with a six-game winning streak, with a chance to get seven in regular season play. At home, the Pride have won seven consecutive regular season matchups which is tied for the longest single-season home streak in league history. The only longer regular season home winning streak in NWSL history was an eight-match run by Portland that spanned the 2017-18 seasons.

champagne problems

The Pride have not trailed in 17 straight regular season matches, which has also set a new NWSL record. So far in the 2024 season, the Pride have only been behind for 112 minutes, with the last time they trailed in a match coming back on March 22, against Angel City, where the Pride scored a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw. Every other team in the NWSL has trailed for at least 287 minutes in the 2024 campaign.

I Bet You Think About Me

Marta scored the lone goal in the Pride's most recent 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. Her goal won NWSL Goal of the Week and served as her sixth goal of the season. It was also her third game-winning goal of the season, making the Pride the first team in NWSL history to have four different players score at least three match-winning goals this season in Barbra Banda (5), Marta (3), Adriana (3) and Summer Yates (3).

Blank Space

The Pride defense has been unbreakable this season, allowing the least amount of goals in the NWSL (12). They have only allowed one goal in their last seven matches with Anna Moorhouse leading the league with 10 shutouts across the entire season. Moorhouse is now one of just six goalkeepers in NWSL history to earn double-digit shutouts and one clean sheet away from tying the league record at 11.

Era's Night

The match against the Current will also be Pride's first 'Eras Night', presented by Heart of Florida United Way. The Club will host in-game entertainment and activations in the Fan Zone, as well as a specialty merchandise collection. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Pride gear, flooding Inter&Co Stadium in a lavender haze.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her NWSL career.

Barbra Banda's next goal will tie teammate Marta for most goals scored by a Pride player in a single season (13).

Anna Moorhouse's next clean sheet will tie the NWSL record for most clean sheets in a single season (11).

Orlando Pride (14-0-5, 47 points) vs Kansas City Current (11-3-5, 38 points)

When: Friday, September 13, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla

TV: Amazon Prime Video

As the Pride host the Current, here are six things to watch for on Friday night:

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.