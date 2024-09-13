Preview: Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Chicago Red Stars (7-10-2, 23 pts) head West for the final time in 2024 to take on Portland Thorns FC (8-8-3, 27 pts). Both clubs look to snap three-match losing streaks to keep their playoff hopes alive with just seven regular-season matches left.

Where to Watch

Stream: Prime Video

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped points at home against the Orlando Pride, 1-0

POR: Portland suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road against the Washington Spirit

Storylines

Something's Gotta Give: The Red Stars and Thorns take the pitch on Friday anxious to get back in the win column after three back-to-back losses each. Both clubs have an edge when looking at recent results, with Chicago winning their last two matches before the run of losses and Portland winning three of their last five matches at home (LWLWW). Additionally, the Red Stars arrive in the Pacific Northwest eager to triumph over the Thorns after not recording a win in any of the five most recent meetings between the two sides (LLLLD). As Portland sits sixth and Chicago eighth in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) standings with just 21 more points possible this late in the season, a Red Stars win September 13 could prove crucial to making the playoffs.

Ties That Bind: The history between Chicago and Portland runs deep-dating back to the league's inaugural 2013 season-as both clubs are one of eight original NWSL teams. That's far from the only link between the teams, though. Most notably, defender Natalia Kuikka joined the Red Stars in the offseason after spending three seasons with the Thorns. Internationally, Chicago's Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson played alongside Portland's Sam Coffey and Sophia Smith for the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics. New Red Star and Canadian Julia Grosso also competed in the Olympics with Thorns midfielder, Jessie Fleming. Meanwhile, Chicago head coach, Lorne Donaldson, coached Swanson and Smith at various times throughout the youth level. While the 'friends after the whistle' adage rings true, everyone knows none of these individuals leave the pitch without putting up a fight.

Weekly Winners: After her 75th minute goal-line clearance in Chicago's September 8 match against the Orlando Pride, Natalia Kuikka earned her first NWSL Deloitte Impact Save of the Week award September 10. Kuikka joins fellow Red Stars Save of the Week recipients, defender, Tatumn Milazzo (Week 4 and 5), and goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher (Week 1 and 15). With Chicago players accounting for five of the 17 awards this season, the Red Stars have more Save of the Week honors than any other club. Add in Jameese Joseph's Week 16 and Mallory Swanson's Week 14 and 15 Goal of the Week awards, and Chicago leads the league with weekly honors given to players eight times over. If the Red Stars can combine the individual moments of brilliance into an award-winning team performance September 13, victory over Portland would be inevitable.

