Angel City Football Club's Quotes Ahead of Road Match against Racing Louisville FC

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared this week to face Racing Louisville FC on the road at Lynn Family Stadium tomorrow, September 14. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ION and internationally on NWSL+.

Below please find quotes from the club's Head Coach Becki Tweed and defender Jasmyne Spencer:

ACFC Defender Jasmyne Spencer

On being a team that thrives in must-win scenarios:

"It's been our foundation coming into the league as an expansion team and having to face the adversities that come with that. It's been ingrained in our identity for a bit."

"The beauty of the team this year is with that core group, who has experienced that adversity from the beginning. Now, there's a little bit more sophistication, for lack of a better word, in that."

"We've been here before and we know we can do it now. We have a stronger sense of belief in what goals we want to accomplish in making the playoffs."

On preparing to face Racing Louisville FC:

"We've all been super focused coming into this game because historically, Louisville has always been a difficult team for us to face. It's always a crazy game that comes down to a late winner."

"I remember the very first year they pretty much knocked us out of the playoffs, even though we weren't mathematically eliminated. We know that they're going to be a tough opponent."

"We just want to focus on honing in on things that we made mistakes on last week and bring our best versions of ourselves to the game on Saturday."

On fighting for a playoff spot:

"As soon as we came out of the summer break, every game from that period on has been a push to make the playoffs. It's the nature of the league in and of itself that at the halfway point, the table is so tight."

"Every game feels like a must-win game, even if you're above the playoff line or just under it. It's just how competitive the league is. So every game since we've come out of the Summer Cup has been part of our playoff push."

ACFC Head Coach Becki Tweed

On the club's last match against Seattle Reign FC:

"It wasn't a performance where we felt unsure of why we got beat. The pleasing thing is that in the last 20 minutes there was still an unwavering belief that we were going to win the game and there was still a drive and desire to continue to compete. That is going to serve us well in terms of the last few games of the season."

"We're disappointed, but when it is in our control, it is much easier for us to walk away and make improvements and that has been the mentality of the team this week, which is great."

"There were moments where it was uncharacteristic for us to be unorganized. When we look back at moments of structure, there were moments we were expansive and those were what cost us those three goals in transition and from the penalty kick. We need to look at how to problem solve and the importance of our structure in possession because it affects us out of possession."

On Racing Louisville FC's roster moves:

"They were intentional during the window in picking up [Bethany] Balcer. She is a player that offers a different threat as the nine and keeps Taylor Flint a bit lower, which could be a good or bad thing for us depending on how we deal with it. We've been able to see them evolve and unfold into their style in the last few games and that is something we'll continue to look at over these next couple days."

On the mindset of the team:

"The mindset for us is that we are a gritty team that never says die and has never quit. That says a lot about this group as a whole. We will continue to push through every single week. This is the time of the season where everything matters more - your daily training, your details, your discipline.

"When we look back over the season so far, everything that has or hasn't gone our way has been in our control. You want to be in those positions where you feel like you can control outcomes and performances."

"We have not walked off the field a single time this season with a feeling that we've been outplayed. We have developed, become a lot more sophisticated, and have a true style and identity now. The team knows what our identity is, we just need to take it and be more consistent and disciplined with it."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.