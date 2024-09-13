Bay FC Earns Road Point with 1-1 Draw Against North Carolina Courage
September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
CARY, NC - Bay FC scored a goal less than 10 minutes into the game and came away with an important point on the road, earning a 1-1 draw against the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday night. Asisat Oshoala's ninth minute goal helped Bay FC extend their unbeaten streak to three games and keep hold on their spot in the top eight in a playoff position with just six matches remaining in the regular season.
Finding Form
Bay FC extended their unbeaten streak to three games - the team's longest unbeaten streak of the campaign. Notably, it was Bay FC's first draw of the season and the first in club history. With the result, Bay FC have collected points in four of their last five road matches (3-1-1). During that same road stretch, the club has conceded multiple goals just one time. Bay FC are 5-3-1 in their last nine regular season matches, dating back to June 8 on the road against the Chicago Red Stars.
Goals + Assists
Oshoala scored for a second consecutive match, tallying her team-leading fifth goal of the 2024 season. Oshoala is the second player to score in back-to-back matches for the club. The Bay FC forward has tallied four of her five goals on the road. Tess Boade recorded her second assist of the season. She is the fifth player to register multiple assists this campaign for the club, joining Joelle Anderson, Rachel Hill, Racheal Kundananji and Emily Menges.
Goal-Scoring Plays
BAY - Asisat Oshoala (Tess Boade), 9th minute: Bay FC created a turnover in the midfield and Rachel Hill slotted a pass out wide to Tess Boade who was making a run down the right side of the field. Asisat Oshoala bolted into the box and fired a shot inside the left post near the edge of the six-yard box.
NCC - Ashley Sanchez (Denise O'Sullivan), 28th minute: Denise O'Sullivan intercepted a Bay FC pass at the top of the box. O'Sullivan played a quick through ball to Ashley Sanchez as she made a run down the right side of the box. Sanchez received the pass in stride and fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.
Notes:
Bay FC will conclude week 19 in a top eight spot and a playoff position.
Bay FC are unbeaten in their last three matches, posting a record of 2-0-1.
Bay FC have earned a result in four of their last five (3-1-1) road games.
Bay FC have earned points in six of their last nine matches (5-3-1).
Bay FC have scored in five consecutive road matches, and nine of their 10 road games in 2024.
Bay FC earned their first draw in club history.
Asisat Oshoala tallied a goal for a second straight match.
Oshoala is the second player to score in consecutive matches for Bay FC. Kayla Sharples scored on April 14 against Seattle and April 20 against Kansas City.
Oshoala has scored on three of her last four shots on goal.
Oshoala has scored a team-leading five goals in 2024.
Four of Oshoala's five goals have come in road matches.
Tess Boade registered her second assist of the campaign.
Boade has recorded multiple assists in consecutive seasons for the first time in her NWSL career.
With her assist tonight, Boade became the fifth Bay FC player to register multiple assists in 2024, joining Joelle Anderson, Rachel Hill, Rachel Kundananji and Emily Menges.
Bay FC is one of five NWSL teams (Washington, Louisville, Kansas City, Gotham FC) with five or more players with multiple assists.
Next Match
Bay FC returns to PayPal Park to play host to the top-of-the table Orlando Pride on Friday, Sept. 20; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on NWSL+ and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area+.
Bay FC (8-11-1, 25pts) vs. Racing Louisville FC (10-8-2, 32pts) - NWSL Regular Season
Sept. 13, 2024 - WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Bay FC 1 0 1
North Carolina Courage 1 0 1
Scoring Summary:
BAY: Oshoala (Boade), 9
NCC: Sanchez (O'Sullivan), 28
Misconduct Summary:
NCC: O'Sullivan (caution), 14
Lineups:
BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Dahlkemper, D Menges ©, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Bailey, M Boade, F Kundananji, F Oshoala, F Hill (Hocking, 56)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Silkowitz, D Brewster, D Beattie, D Moreau, M Doms, M Anderson, M Shepherd, F Conti
TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Boade, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Boade, 3); FOULS: 7 (Malonson, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 1
NCC: GK Murphy, D Rauch, D Berkely, D Kurtz, D Williams, M O'Sullivan ©, M Narumi (Weatherholt, 72), M Sanchez, F Lussi (Pinto, 56), F Hopkins (Speck, 72), F St-Georges (Wingate, 57)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Bova, D Bell, D McLean, M Pickett, F Gomes
TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Sanchez, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Sanchez, 1); FOULS: 4 (Four players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4
Referee: JC Griggs
Assistant Referees: Nicholas Seymour, Jessica Carnevale
Fourth Official: John Rush
Weather: Cloudy, 74 degrees
Attendance: 6,837
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
