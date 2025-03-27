Bay FC Heads to Nation's Capital to Face Washington Spirit

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC heads to the DMV this week to face the Washington Spirit in Week Three of the NWSL season. A rematch of last season's quarterfinal matchup comes on the heels of a strong victory for Bay FC vs. Racing Louisville in the club's home opener at PayPal Park. The match is scheduled for March 28 with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Prime Video with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsay on the call.

Bay FC remained unbeaten in 2025 with a home opening victory last week, besting Louisville 2-0 behind a pair of first half scores. The club's local products led the charge. Defender Joelle Anderson pounced on a Louisville errant clearance and put her shot into the back of the net in the 12th minute, before forward Karlie Lema put her stamp on the match with a coast-to-coast effort and impressive strike from distance in first half stoppage time. Lema's score, the first of her pro career in her first career start, earned the club a second-straight nomination for Goal of the Week.

Bay FC controlled the tempo in the second half of the match, playing stellar defense enroute to its first clean sheet of the season. The shutout marked the first for goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz in NWSL play, while Hannah Bebar marked her pro debut upon entering for Dorian Bailey in the 74th minute.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC defender Abby Dahlkemper: Bay FC's captain quietly had a strong night in all facets of the game in Week Two, winning three of five one-on-one duels and distributing well with a near-80% passing accuracy mark. She nearly found her way onto the scoresheet before halftime, getting in behind and putting a header on frame from a set piece opportunity. This week, her defensive leadership will be a key factor against Washington's talented attack featuring Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman: Rodman's a player to watch every time she's on the pitch and recently was named to the U.S. Women's National Team squad for a pair of upcoming international friendlies, including April 8 at PayPal Park. She's yet to find the scoresheet in 2025 but had 14 contributions in 2024 with eight goals and six assists. She tallied a goal and assist each vs. Bay FC across the clubs' three matchups last season.

FROM THE OTHER SIDE

Washington welcomes Bay FC to Audi Field coming off a tough loss at home to the Kansas City Current. A scoreless first half was far more eventful than the scoreline indicated, with each side generating a plethora of dangerous chances. KC rattled the woodwork at the 20-minute mark, denying an opening score, and strong saves on either side of halftime by the visitors' goalkeeper kept Washington from breaking the deadlock. The Current found the net from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a video review, before a second score sealed the match late in stoppage time.

With Rodman and Hatch atop the club's attack, Washington remains dangerous up top. In 2024, only the Kansas City Current scored more goals than Spirit's 54. Last Saturday's shutout defeat was the first time the club was held scoreless in regular season play dating to Oct. 6, 2024 - a span of five contests. Hatch found the net in the season opener, a 2-1 win for Washington over the Houston Dash.

SIBLING BRAGGING RIGHTS AT STAKE

There's a family tie-in to this weekend's fixture, with Bay FC forward Tess Boade and her younger sister, Washington Spirit midfielder Meg Boade. After signing a short-term contract with Washington earlier this month, Meg marked her first professional appearance in Week 1 at Houston, tallying a minute off the bench, and Wednesday earned a call-up to the U.S. U-23 camp alongside Bay FC midfielder Taylor Huff. The last time that two sisters faced off in NWSL play was September 2019, when Sam and Kristy Mewis lined up opposite each other as members of North Carolina Courage and Houston Dash, respectively.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY V WSH

In three-all time meetings, Bay FC has yet to best Washington in any competition head-to-head. Spirit took three points from each of the two clubs' regular season meetings in 2024, a 2-1 result March 23 and 3-0 result July 6.

Friday's match is the first contest between Bay FC and Washington since last November, when the two squads met in the NWSL quarterfinals. Bay FC broke an 80-minute stalemate to go up by a goal late in the match, but Washington equalized late before taking the victory after an extra time own goal.

Where to Watch

Five locations around the Bay Area will host watch parties for the match:

21st Amendment Brewery Taproom, 2010 Williams St., San Leandro (21st Amendment Brewery and Bridge Brigade co-hosted; family friendly)

21st Amendment Brewpub, 563 2nd St., San Francisco (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Standard Deviant, 280 14th St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade and Rikki's Bar co-hosted; family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Fans taking in the match from 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and co-hosted with Bridge Brigade in San Leandro, can enter to win one player-signed item of Bay FC merchandise per watch party location. This will be the last chance for Bay FC fans to visit the 21st Amendment Brewery Taproom or SF Brewpub and participate in the Bay FC Brew Cup to cast their vote between two flavors for a Bay FC co-branded beer, which will be launched later this season as the voting will conclude on March 31.

Those who attend a 21st Amendment Brewery watch party in San Leandro, San Francisco, or Santa Clara can utilize discount code BAYFC328 from Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft for 50% off two rides to or from the watch parties, with a max of $5 per ride. The discount code is limited supply and subject to Lyft terms.

