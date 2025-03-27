Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been called up to the Scotland Women's National Team for the second leg of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League group stage, the Scottish FA announced today. The side will face Germany in its third and fourth matches of Group A1 play.

Originally from Winsford, England, MacIver has appeared in five international matches for the Scotland senior team, earning two clean sheets in the process. MacIver joined the Spirit this past offseason in a transfer from England's Manchester City and has served as Washington's backup goalkeeper in each of the team's first three matches of 2025.

Scotland's 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Schedule (Second Leg):

vs Germany | Friday, April 4 at 2:35 p.m. EDT (Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland)

vs Germany | Tuesday, April 8 at 11:45 a.m. EDT (Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany)

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record last weekend with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's next home match on Friday, March 28 at Audi Field are available.

