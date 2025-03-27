Washington Spirit Star Defender Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the federation's April friendlies, Canada Soccer announced today. The side will take on Argentina in two friendly matches in British Columbia.

Carle has appeared for Canada in 53 international matches (25 starts), scoring one goal and adding four assists. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, she made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old.

Canada's April Friendly Schedule:

vs Argentina | Friday, April 4 at 10:30 p.m. EDT (BC Place, Vancouver)

vs Argentina | Tuesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. EDT (Starlight Stadium, Langford)

Carle has appeared in 56 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 4,000 minutes and tallied three assists with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the Spirit back line throughout her tenure.

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record last weekend with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field.

