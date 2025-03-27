Washington Spirit's Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-18 Women's Youth National Team

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Chloe Ricketts has been called up to the U.S. U-18 Women's Youth National Team, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U-18 team will hold training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia early next month.

Ricketts will join the rest of the U-18 team along with the U-19 team for a nine-day concurrent training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia. The camp will be hosted at the future home of the federation's Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer Training Center. Ricketts was most recently called up to a U.S. youth national team, the U-17 squad, in September 2023.

So far in 2025, Ricketts has started all three of the Spirit's matches, playing predominantly alongside Ashley Hatch and Makenna Morris and helping the team win the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup. Across Ricketts' career thus far, the forward has appeared in 27 matches across all competitions, tallying a goal and an assist in 984 minutes of action.

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record last weekend with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's next home match on Friday, March 28 at Audi Field are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.