Houston Dash Celebrate She Shines Night on Friday at Shell Energy Stadium

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to host She Shines Night and hosts NJ/NY Gotham FC for the first of two meetings this year.

A limited-edition She Shines t-shirt will be available on Friday and Dash players will wear the shirt during warmups to recognize women that inspired them. The shirt was designed by six local female artists from the Young Art Pros program. A full overview of festivities is available HERE.

The Dash earned their first triumph of the season last Sunday with a 2-1 victory on the road over Chicago Stars FC. Paige Nielsen scored the equalizer in the first half, her first goal of the season and second for the club. The defender scored the game-winning goal last May on the road last season against Angel City FC. Rookie Maggie Graham came off the bench in the 60th minute, joining forward Evelina Duljan and midfielder Delanie Sheehan. The trio combined for the game-winning goal and with the tally, Graham is the first rookie to score in back-to-back appearances to start the season. Graham scored in the opening match of the season against the Washington Spirit on March 14 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Messiah Bright tallied her first assist of the season and finished with three chances created against the Stars. Defender Avery Patterson also generated three chances on Sunday and finished with five recoveries.

Defensively, captain Jane Campbell finished with five saves against Chicago. Katie Lind led the team with five clearances and finished with five recoveries. Danielle Colaprico and Barbara Olivieri led the team with six recoveries each on Sunday and Olivieri led the team with seven duels won. Natalie Jacobs played her second consecutive game as an outside back this season and was tied for the most interceptions on Sunday with three.

Sheehan, Yazmeen Ryan and Abby Smith joined the team over the offseason from Gotham and Friday's match will be the first time they face their former squad. The trio helped Gotham win the 2023 NWSL championship and qualify for the 2024/2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup. The trio are three of eight new additions to the team and six of the newest members of the Dash have won a league title or championship.

Gotham opened the season with a 1-1 draw on the road with Seattle Reign FC on March 15. They recently hosted Orlando at home and fell 2-0 to the reigning NWSL champions. The squad features veterans like Esther Gonzalez, Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson. Both Rose Lavell and Midge Purce missed the opening matches of the season to recover from leg injuries. Mandy Freeman will be eligible for selection after serving a suspension for a red card in the match versus Seattle.

The Dash will return to league action on April 12 as the team hosts Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Six players will depart for national team duty following Friday's game.

