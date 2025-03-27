Kansas City Current Duo Called up for International Duty
March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - As the National Women's Soccer League pauses for the upcoming FIFA international window, two more Kansas City Current players have received call-ups by their respective home countries. Goalkeeper Lorena (Brazil) and forward Nichelle Prince (Canada) will report for national team duty during the break from March 31 to April 8.
Lorena has been called up to the Brazilian National Team for a pair of friendlies against the United States. The first will be held on Saturday, April 5, at 4 p.m. CT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., while the second match will take place on Tuesday, April 8, at 9:30 p.m. CT in San Jose, Calif., at PayPal Park.
It will mark the first meetings between Brazil, which is ranked eighth in the world, and the top-ranked USA since the gold-medal clash at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris which saw the Americans prevail, 1-0. The game at SoFi Stadium will be the first-ever women's professional sporting event at the venue.
Lorena made her senior national team debut in 2021. After missing the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury, she played every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympic Games. She kept a clean sheet in three of six matches in the tournament and led her team to the silver medal.
Prince will head to her home country of Canada for two matches against Argentina in British Columbia. The opening contest will be at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 4, in Vancouver at BC Place before the seventh-ranked Canadian side makes its way to Langford to play Argentina again on Tuesday, April 8, at 9 p.m. CT.
Prince has 106 caps on her resume and reached the century mark on July 31, 2024, against Colombia in the Olympic Games. She has been part of three Canadian Olympic Teams, most notably winning gold in 2021 and bronze in 2016.
The Current returns to CPKC Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, against the Utah Royals. The match will air on ION.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2025
- Gotham FC Looks to Bounce Back on the Road against the Houston Dash - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Heads to Nation's Capital to Face Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit's Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-18 Women's Youth National Team - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Celebrate She Shines Night on Friday at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dash
- Chicago Stars FC Loans Forward Sarah Griffith to Calgary Wild FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Hosts Bay FC in Rematch of 2024 Quarterfinal Friday Night - Washington Spirit
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride - San Diego Wave FC
- Four Chicago Stars Called up for April International Window - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Star Defender Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Kansas City Current Duo Called up for International Duty - Kansas City Current
- Angel City Football Club Signs Brazilian Midfielder Maiara Niehues to Three Year Deal - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Duo Called up for International Duty
- Kansas City Current Breaks Ground on Riverfront Mixed-Use District
- Kansas City Current and Dairy Farmers of America Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal
- Trio of Kansas City Current Players Named to 24-Player USWNT Roster for April Matches against Brazil
- Kansas City Current Defeats Washington Spirit 2-0 in First Road Match of 2025