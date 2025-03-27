Kansas City Current Duo Called up for International Duty

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - As the National Women's Soccer League pauses for the upcoming FIFA international window, two more Kansas City Current players have received call-ups by their respective home countries. Goalkeeper Lorena (Brazil) and forward Nichelle Prince (Canada) will report for national team duty during the break from March 31 to April 8.

Lorena has been called up to the Brazilian National Team for a pair of friendlies against the United States. The first will be held on Saturday, April 5, at 4 p.m. CT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., while the second match will take place on Tuesday, April 8, at 9:30 p.m. CT in San Jose, Calif., at PayPal Park.

It will mark the first meetings between Brazil, which is ranked eighth in the world, and the top-ranked USA since the gold-medal clash at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris which saw the Americans prevail, 1-0. The game at SoFi Stadium will be the first-ever women's professional sporting event at the venue.

Lorena made her senior national team debut in 2021. After missing the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury, she played every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympic Games. She kept a clean sheet in three of six matches in the tournament and led her team to the silver medal.

Prince will head to her home country of Canada for two matches against Argentina in British Columbia. The opening contest will be at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 4, in Vancouver at BC Place before the seventh-ranked Canadian side makes its way to Langford to play Argentina again on Tuesday, April 8, at 9 p.m. CT.

Prince has 106 caps on her resume and reached the century mark on July 31, 2024, against Colombia in the Olympic Games. She has been part of three Canadian Olympic Teams, most notably winning gold in 2021 and bronze in 2016.

The Current returns to CPKC Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, against the Utah Royals. The match will air on ION.

