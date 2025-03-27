Gotham FC Looks to Bounce Back on the Road against the Houston Dash

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - Gotham FC (0-1-1, 1 point) will look to secure its first win of the 2025 NWSL season when it visits the Houston Dash (1-1-0, 3 points) at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Shell Energy Stadium.

NWSL+ will carry the stream, accessible for free via several platforms. For more detail on how to find NWSL+, visit here.

The match marks the 26th regular-season meeting between the two clubs. Gotham FC holds the all-time advantage with an 11-9-5 record, including a 5-3-3 mark on the road in Houston. Gotham is unbeaten in its last two trips to Shell Energy Stadium, including a 1-0 win last season.

"It's a good challenge for us away from home against almost a new team," Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós said. "Houston has changed a lot. It's a place that I obviously know well and always keep a great memory from being here, and they have some of our former players they've recruited very well. [New Houston coach Fabrice Gautrat] is doing a great job. I'm very excited to come here to play the game."

Gotham FC completed the season sweep over Houston in 2024, earning a 1-0 victory on the road in May and a 2-1 win at home in September.

Houston, under new head coach Fabrice Gautrat, notched its first win of the season last weekend with a 2-1 comeback victory over Chicago Stars FC, rallying after conceding the opening goal.

Key Points:

The draw against Seattle in Week 1 meant that Gotham FC has only lost one of its last 15 on the road in all competitions dating back to May 2024 (W9 L1 D5).

Gotham is the second team in NWSL history to lose just once in a span of 15 road matches in all competitions, joining the 2018-19 North Carolina Courage.

Through two matches, Gotham FC has the lowest expected goals against in the NWSL (1.78 total).

Forward Ella Stevens is tied for second among all players this season in chances created from open play (7). Forward Sarah Schupanky sits just behind Stevens, tied for fifth in the league (5).

