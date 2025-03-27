Four Chicago Stars Called up for April International Window

March 27, 2025

Chicago Stars FC







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars Julia Grosso, Micayla Johnson, Jameese Joseph and Ludmila will join their respective countries for the April FIFA international window. At the senior international level, Grosso will represent Canada and Ludmila will join Brazil, with each country set to play a pair of friendlies. Meanwhile, Johnson and Joseph will both join the United States Youth National Team at the under-17 and under-23 level, respectively.

Julia Grosso rejoins the Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) for the second time in 2025 as Canada faces off with Argentina in a pair of friendlies. The February international window saw Grosso start in two Pinatar Cup matches for the CANWNT. Grosso scored Canada's lone goal in a 1-1 draw against China February 19, then went on to log 76 minutes in the CANWNT's 2-0 shutout of Mexico. Grosso and Canada now host Argentina on home soil for friendlies, first at BC Place April 4 at 9:30 p.m. CT, then at Starlight Stadium April 8 at 9 p.m. CT.

Micayla Johnson and Jameese Joseph both earn another call-up for the United States Under-17 Youth National Team (USYNT U-17) and United States Under-23 Youth National Team (USYNT U-23), respectively. Johnson and Joseph return to their rosters for the second time in 2025 following January training camps. Johnson and the USYNT U-17 will compete in three FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup qualifying matches at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad & Tobago. Vying for one of four berths allotted to CONCACAF, the USYNT U-17 will face fellow Group C opponents Trinidad & Tobago March 31 at 6 p.m. CT, Honduras April 2 at 4 p.m. CT and El Salvador April 5 at 7 p.m. CT. Joseph, meanwhile, will train with the U-23 team for their first training camp of 2025, which will run concurrently with the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) camp run by head coach, Emma Hayes. In January, Joseph was invited to join the United States' Futures Camp, which featured up-and-coming USWNT prospects. Hayes and her coaching staff will observe the U-23 training sessions throughout their camp.

Ludmila will reunite with Brazil for the second time in 2025 to play their first matches of the year. The forward was previously named to a training camp roster for her country in February. In the March/April international window, Ludmila and Brazil will head to California, taking on the United States in a pair of friendlies. April 5 will feature the match at SoFi Stadium at 7 p.m. CT, before the two sides head to PayPal Park April 8 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Assistant Coach, Ella Masar, also was invited to join the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) for their April camp. This will be Masar's first stint with the USWNT as part of the coaching staff. The former Chicago Star player also played for the USWNT on the youth and senior levels, making her debut for the USWNT in 2009 in a match against Germany. The year prior, Masar was drafted by the then-Chicago Red Stars by current USWNT head coach, Emma Hayes. Hayes, Masar and the USWNT will prepare for two matches against a Brazil squad that features Chicago Star forward, Ludmila. The USWNT take on Brazil at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Saturday, April 5, at 4 p.m. CT, then again at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Tuesday, April 8, at 9:30 p.m. CT.

The Chicago Stars will host one more match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, March 30, at 3 p.m. CT, taking on Racing Louisville FC before the international break officially begins March 31. Following the close of the international window April 8, the Chicago Stars will resume National Women's Soccer League regular-season action on the road, facing off with Bay FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, California April 13 at 6 p.m. CT. After another away match against Utah Royals FC April 18, the Stars will return to SeatGeek Stadium April 26, hosting San Diego Wave FC at 6:30 p.m. CT Fans can secure Chicago Stars Season Ticket Memberships and all single-match tickets by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.

