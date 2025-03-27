Washington Spirit Hosts Bay FC in Rematch of 2024 Quarterfinal Friday Night

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit looks to bounce back this Friday night against Bay FC at Audi Field. Airing on Prime Video, the match will kick off at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Spirit

The Spirit heads into the match after a 0-2 loss to the Kansas City Current last weekend. Despite the defeat, the Spirit drew a record-breaking home opener crowd, selling out Audi Field with 19,254 fans in attendance.

During the match against the Current, the Spirit consistently put shots on goal against Kansas City keeper Lorena but was unable to score. Down 0-1, the Spirit dominated possession throughout the second half with numerous attempts on goal before reigning league MVP Temwa Chawinga put the match away with a stoppage time goal.

Washington enters the match sitting seventh on the NWSL table, the club's lowest standing since the early stages of 2024. As the team continues to deal with injuries to key players, the Spirit has looked to new places for a spark. Chloe Ricketts, just 17 years old, has started both regular season matches for the Spirit this season while the team is also seeing a significant impact from newcomers Narumi Miura and Rebeca Bernal.

The young season has also seen several key milestones for the Spirit already. Forward Ashley Hatch netted her 54th career regular season goal in the season opener, tying Jess McDonald for fifth-most in league history. Additionally, defender Gabby Carle made her 50th regular season appearance last Saturday while midfielder Miura can make her 50th appearance tomorrow.

The Opponent

During Bay FC's inaugural season in 2024, Head Coach Albertin Montoya led the club to 11 regular season wins and an NWSL Playoff appearance. Since then, the club has has signed three-time All-American midfielder Hannah Bebar and ACC Offensive Player of the Year Karlie Lema. Under Coach Montoya, Bay FC gained 11 regular-season wins.

Bay current sits second on the NWSL table, having drawn the Utah Royals in the season opener then beating Racing Louisville FC 2-0 last weekend. Joelle Anderson and Lema both scored for Bay to secure the win.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit has a 3-0-0 record against Bay FC with the last meeting between the sides being the NWSL quarterfinal match at Audi Field. In the first-ever DC meeting between the teams last March, Spirit standout midfielder Croix Bethune opened her professional account by scoring the game-winner late in second half stoppage time. With two 2-1 wins for the Spirit over Bay FC at Audi Field, the team will put its unblemished record to the test on Friday night.

After Friday's match, the Spirit and Bay FC won't meet again for another five months. Bay FC will host Washington at PayPal Park on Saturday, August 23 at 4 p.m. EDT.

