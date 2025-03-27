Chicago Stars FC Loans Forward Sarah Griffith to Calgary Wild FC

March 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the loan of forward, Sarah Griffith, to Calgary Wild FC of the Canadian Northern Super League. Naperville native Griffith has already departed for Canada, with loan terms beginning March 20 and lasting through the end of Griffith's short-term contract with the Stars, June 30, 2025.

Griffith began her professional career in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) with Chicago Stars FC when she was drafted by her hometown club in 2022. After making her Red Stars debut April 30, 2022, she finished her rookie campaign with two goals and an assist. In 2023, the forward started in three of her six regular-season appearances for Chicago, recording one assist and 260 minutes played. 2024 saw Griffith record three starts and an assist across seven appearances in the regular season, leading the team with a 91.67 percent passing accuracy in the final third on the season. The forward also scored a game-winning goal against the Washington Spirit July 31 in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup play. Griffith re-signed with the Stars on a short-term contract in January 2025.

Prior to joining the NWSL, Griffith competed collegiately at Purdue University, breaking multiple program records, including goals in a season, consecutive games with a goal, shots on goal in a season and game-winning goals in a season. The forward earned numerous accolades as a Boilermaker, including All-America Second Team by United Soccer Coaches, Big Ten Forward of the Year, All-North Region First Team by United Soccer Coaches and All-Big Ten First Team.

The Chicago Stars look forward to cheering on Griffith with Calgary Wild FC when the Canadian side begins their regular season April 16 and wish her all the best as she continues her career and in all her future endeavors.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.