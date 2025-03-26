Bay FC Midfielder Taylor Huff to Join U.S. U-23 WNT Training Camp

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Bay FC midfielder Taylor Huff has been selected to join the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team training camp in the upcoming FIFA international window March 31-April 8.

Huff's invitation is her second this year to a U.S. National Team program. She participated in the federation's January Futures Camp, which brought together the top U-23-eligible talents in the federation's player pool for training and competition alongside the senior squad's January camp.

The U-23 camp will be led by Lisa Cole, who is the lead WNT Player Pathway scout under senior WNT head coach Emma Hayes. Both assistant coaches are also female in Heather Dyche, the head coach at the University of New Mexico, and assistant coach Yolanda Thomas.

The Ohio native represented youth national teams throughout her amateur career, participating with the U-16 Women's Youth National Team in 2018 before joining the U-20 National Team in 2020. She was selected to the U-23 National Team twice in 2023, making one appearance against France. Huff has appeared in each of Bay FC's two matches to open the 2025 NWSL season, featuring in every minute of the squad's Week 1 draw at Utah - her professional debut - and home opener victory vs. Louisville March 22.

Bay FC is back in action Friday, March 28 from the nation's capital for a rematch of last season's NWSL Quarterfinal with the Washington Spirit. The match is also Bay FC's first this season to be featured on Prime Video. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET from Audi Field in Washington, D.C., with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsay on the call. The club returns home following the April international break vs. Chicago Stars FC at PayPal Park Sunday, April 13 before a national audience on ESPN.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.