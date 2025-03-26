Gotham FC's Reale, Schupansky Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Camp Roster

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC defender Lilly Reale and forward Sarah Schupansky have been called up to the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team training camp in Los Angeles. This is the first Under-23 National Team training camp of 2025, and it will run from March 31 to April 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Reale, 21, is one of 11 players on the 24-player roster who were also at the 2025 Futures Camp in Florida in January. She is also one of eight players to have represented the U.S. in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

This is Schupansky's first call-up to the U.S. Youth National Team at any level. The former University of Pittsburgh star led the NCAA in assists over the 2024 season (15) and in 2023 became the first player in program history to be named to the All-ACC First Team.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.