Portland Thorns FC Sign Canadian International Forward Mimi Alidou from S.L. Benfica

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC announced today that it has signed Canadian international forward Marie-Yasmine "Mimi" Alidou via transfer from Portuguese giant S.L. Benfica for an undisclosed fee. The deal was made prior to the closing of the primary transfer window and will see Alidou signed on with the Thorns through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Alidou, 29, arrives in Portland after an impressive two-year stint abroad with Benfica. In her debut season with the club in 2023, she led the team in scoring across all competitions with 26 goals (and assisted 3) on the path to winning all four domestic competitions that season as well as cementing Benfica as the first Portuguese side to reach the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Combined between both seasons, Alidou tallied 33 goals and 7 assists in 72 matches and 4,617 minutes played.

Her first season in Portugal with Famalicão (2022-23) saw her score 12 times and assist 4 across all competitions, helping the club lift its first Taça de Portugal Femenina trophy. Additional European clubs she fielded for include Sturm Graz (Austria; 2022), Klepp (Norway; 2020-21), Sporting Huelva (Spain; 2019-20) and Linköpings FC (2018). Alidou got her professional start in France with the historic Olympique de Marseille organization, debuting in 2017.

In addition to her club career, Alidou arrives in Portland with international experience as a member of the Canada Women's National Team where she shared the field with current Thorn Jessie Fleming. In 8 caps, Alidou has started 5 matches and scored 5 goals. Her most notable moment with Canada came in the form of her first international hat-trick in a dominant 7-0 victory against Chinese Taipei in the 2025 Pinatar Cup this past February.

The Thorns' 2025 roster as it stands can be found below by position.

Players on the season-ending injury list or on maternity leave do not hold an active roster spot for the 2025 season.

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (7): Daiane (INTL), Sam Hiatt, Moira Kelley, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, Kaitlyn Torpey (INTL); Marie Müller (SEI), Nicole Payne (SEI)

Midfielders (7): Carissa Boeckmann, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Sophie Hirst, Mallie McKenzie, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita (INTL); Olivia Wade-Katoa (SEI, ML)

Forwards (7): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Caiya Hanks, Payton Linnehan, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner; Sophia Wilson (ML) Morgan Weaver (SEI)

The Thorns are scheduled to host North Carolina Courage this Saturday, March 29 with kickoff at Providence Park scheduled for 7 pm PT on ION.

