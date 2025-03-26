Houston Dash Sign Brazilian Defender Rebeca Costa da Silva from Cruzeiro

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed defender Rebeca Costa da Silva from Cruzeiro for an agreed upon transfer fee, both teams announced today. The 19-year-old will join the team through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028. Rebeca will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. The Pindoretama, Brazil native is the ninth player to join the Dash for the 2025 season.

"Adding Rebeca to the team was a priority as we evaluated a number of opportunities during the primary transfer window and we are thrilled to add a player that brings both versatility and depth to the roster," Dash President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "She is ready for a new opportunity that will challenge her both as a player and as an individual as she moves to a new country for the first time. We look forward to supporting her during this transition and welcoming her to the environment and culture we're establishing in Houston."

Rebeca spent the last two years with Cruzeiro and helped the team win back-to-back Campeonato Mineiro (state cup) titles. She appeared in 25 games for Cruzeiro and scored two goals for the club. The defender also tallied two assists for Cruzeiro and helped the team reach the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Brasileiro de Futebol Feminino in 2024, their best finish in league play.

"I am excited for this new opportunity and to give my all for the club on the pitch. The Dash presented an ambitious project, and I want to contribute to the team's future success," Rebeca said. "I look forward to this new experience with my teammates and the technical staff plus meeting all of the fans at the stadium very soon."

The defender began her professional career with Fortaleza Esporte Clube in 2020. She initially joined the club's futsal team in 2020 and spent the next two seasons with their first team.

At the international level, Rebeca has represented Brazil at the youth levels and joined the U-20 squad at the U-20 FIFA World Cup last year. Brazil won all three of their group stage matches in the competition and reached the quarterfinals where they faced North Korea, the eventual champion of the tournament.

