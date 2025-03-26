San Diego Wave FC Acquire Colombian Defender Daniela Arias

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has acquired Colombian defender Daniela Arias via transfer from Corinthians Femenino for an undisclosed fee. The deal was made prior to the closing of the primary transfer window. Her contract with the Club includes a two-year deal through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027. The deal is pending receipt of her P-1 Visa.

"Daniela is a proven talent with strong defensive instincts and a winning mentality" said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Her experience and presence on the backline will be a great asset to our team, and we're excited to welcome her to San Diego."

Arias, 30, signs with San Diego from Corinthians Feminino in Brazil, where she spent the last year competing in the top-tier Brasileirão Feminino A1. The Colombian international made 25 appearances (20 starts) across all competitions in 2024, earning Defender of the Year honors in the Brasileirão and helping Corinthians secure three trophies - winning the 2024 Brasileirão National Championship, 2024 Copa Libertadores, and the 2024 Supercopa do Brasil de Futebol Feminino.

Prior to her time in Brazil, Arias played two seasons with AmeÃÂrica de Cali (2021, 2023) in Colombia's Liga Femenina, and spent part of 2022 with Club Pachuca in Mexico's Liga MX Femenil. Additionally, the defender spent the beginning of her professional career playing for Atlético Junior (2020), Independiente Medellín (2019), and Atlético Bucaramanga (2017-18).

Internationally, Arias has played a key role in the growth of the Colombian Women's national team since making her debut in 2018 and earning over 50 caps. She has represented her country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2019 Pan American Games where she helped Colombia secure a gold medal.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquire Daniela Arias via transfer from Corinthians Feminino through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027.

Name: Daniela Arias

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: August 31, 1994

Hometown: Bucaramanga, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Last Club: Corinthians Femenino

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.