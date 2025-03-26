Houston Dash and PTS Media Announce New Audio Broadcast Agreement for 2025 Season

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced a new audio broadcast agreement today with PTS Media for the 2025 season. PTS Media will stream audio of all home matches in Spanish across the Deportes Nation digital platforms.

PTS Media streamed select home matches for the Dash last season and will expand its coverage of the team this year. Coverage of each home game will include a 30-minute pregame show plus a 30-minute postgame show that will highlight Dash players and staff.

PTS Media has produced sporting events for more than three decades and has been at the forefront of Spanish language coverage in the United States. They have produced audio broadcasts for premier youth tournaments, college athletics and professional sports teams in the southwest region, and recently expanded their portfolio by adding the Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League. For additional information about PTS Media, click HERE.

Daniela Rodriguez returns to Shell Energy Stadium as the Spanish play-by-play commentator for the team. Rodriguez brings more than two decades of experience in the sports industry and previously served as the commentator on the official Houston Dynamo Spanish broadcasts that aired on TeleXitos from 2019 to 2022. Rodriguez covered the 2012 London Olympics for Telemundo and the 2010 FIFA Men's World Cup in South Africa for ESPN Deportes. She has also covered the National Football League and soccer leagues across North America for NBC and ESPN.

Alex Parra also returns to the broadcast booth at Shell Energy Stadium as a match analyst in 2025 and has covered major sporting events for the last three decades. Parra is also a veteran broadcaster and served as the Spanish-language commentator for the Houston Rockets for nine seasons and led the Spanish broadcast of Houston Dynamo games that aired on TeleXitos from 2019 to 2022. He also served as the executive producer and host of the first official Spanish language broadcast team of the Houston Astros beginning in 2006 and played a key role in developing the first daily ESPN Deportes Radio program in Houston.

Laura Gomez joins the broadcast team as a sideline reporter and brings more than a decade of sports journalism experience. Her work has been featured in both English and Spanish on publications like MLSSoccer.com, ProSoccerUSA, Bleacher Report, and The Striker. She is a member of the Soccer Tejas Podcast and also joined the Houston Dynamo broadcast team at KEYH-AM 850 La Ranchera for two seasons. The native Houstonian also served as the editor-in-chief of La Prensa de Houston from 2021-2022 and spent nearly five years as the sports editor of Semana News where she interviewed sports figures like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Ronaldinho, and U.S. Women's National Team legend Abby Wambach.

The PTS Media team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on March 28 when the Dash host NJ/NY Gotham FC for She Shines Night. Tickets for the match and additional information about the festivities are available on HoustonDash.com.

