Kansas City Current Breaks Ground on Riverfront Mixed-Use District

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Today, the Kansas City Current, Palmer Square Real Estate Management, and Marquee Development broke ground on the next phase of the KC Current's generational investment in the Berkley Riverfront and downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

With today's groundbreaking, the Current continues its unprecedented investment in women's sports and the Kansas City region, only 12 months after the opening of CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team. Construction crews have been mobilized since December 2024 preparing the site for vertical construction.

Building on the Current's partnership with Port KC and shared vision for a world-class riverfront neighborhood, KC Current is embarking on a multi-phased, $1 billion privately financed project that will continue its efforts to transform the Missouri Riverfront, extending the fabric of downtown Kansas City, Mo. to its waterfront.

Today's groundbreaking encompasses a $200 million phase that has 429 multifamily homes, 48,000 square feet of retail, and 2+ acres of riverfront gathering space - including a new town square and a riverfront promenade. Components of the project will deliver throughout 2026.

This development will create a new, waterfront neighborhood that is anchored by CPKC Stadium, Berkley Riverfront Park, and the Missouri River. With a focus on local chefs and restauranteurs, this district will become the new culinary epicenter of our region. This project returns Kansas City to its roots - a city founded on its riverfront, embracing the water once again.

"The KC Current's first season at CPKC Stadium demonstrated the power of women's sports and highlighted Kansas Citians' love of being on the riverfront," said Angie and Chris Long, co-founders and co-owners of the KC Current. "Our district project will bring apartment homes, restaurants, bars, and businesses back to the water - it will transform our skyline and make Kansas City's waterfront the new hub for energy in our city. We are thrilled to continue our investment in the Berkley Riverfront to create a world-class waterfront for generations to come."

Laura Ricketts, Owner, Marquee Development, said, "Marquee Development is proud to partner on this transformational project which embodies the future of urban development in Kansas City while celebrating the rise of women's sports. The development aligns with our vision to invest in spaces that connect fans and neighbors to create vibrant new communities."

Jon Stephens, CEO of Port KC, said, "Port KC's goal has always been a walkable, vibrant, activated neighborhood where a community could grow. The Missouri River was once the heart of the city, and our vision was to restore Kansas City's connection to its birthplace. We have added trails, amenities, housing and more. Now, thanks to the Current, this new dynamic district will supercharge the Berkley Riverfront like never before."

Palmer Square Real Estate Management and Marquee Development are Co- Developers of the project. VCC Construction is the General Contractor for this project. Klover Architects serves as the Architect of Record alongside Perkins Eastman as the Design Architect.

Learn more and sign up for updates at www.kcriverfront.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.