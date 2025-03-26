Washington Spirit's Makenna Morris and Meg Boade Called up to U.S. Under-23 Women's Youth National Team

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Makenna Morris and midfielder Meg Boade have been called up to the U.S. U-23 Women's Youth National Team, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U-23 team will hold training camp in Los Angeles next month.

Morris was most recently called up to the U-23 squad for January's Futures Camp, training with the senior team's staff. With the Spirit, the forward started her 2025 season right where she left off in 2024, scoring the Spirit's opening goal of the regular season. Last year Morris finished with three goals and an assist in the Spirit's final three regular season matches before providing an assist on fellow rookie Hal Hershfelt's stoppage time equalizer against rival Gotham FC in the semifinal match.

Boade joined the Spirit during the 2025 preseason as a non-roster invitee (NRI) before signing on to the active roster as a short-term injury replacement to start out the season. Boade made her professional debut late in the regular season-opening win at Houston.

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record last weekend with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's next home match on Friday, March 28 at Audi Field are available.

