How to Watch: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC on Friday Night

Tara McKeown and the Washington Spirit host Bay FC under the lights this Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET at Audi Field. Below, we break down how Spirit fans both near and far can catch the match:

In the DMV:

Tickets are still available for this rematch of the 2024 NWSL quarterfinals, including the fan-favorite Ticket & Drink deal! PLUS: All-inclusive single cabana tickets remain for fans who wanted to enjoy the game pitchside!

Nationally:

Friday night's Spirit match will stream on Prime Video across the United States. Fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch.

Internationally:

For international fans, the match can be watched on the following platforms:

Australia Optus

Africa ESPN Africa

Fans outside of the regions listed above can stream the match on NWSL+. The NWSL+ app is available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, the App Store, and Google Play.

