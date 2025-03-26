Kansas City Current and Dairy Farmers of America Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

March 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year partnership renewal with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a leading global dairy cooperative owned by more than 10,000 family farmers. Headquartered in Kansas City, Kan., DFA connects family farms to family tables across the Unites States through its sustainable, community-oriented manufacturing of dairy products, including milk, cheese, butter, ice cream and more. DFA butter ingredients will continue to be sourced inside CPKC Stadium by The Riverfront Collective.

"Renewing our partnership with DFA, an organization that shares many of our values, was an incredibly easy decision," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "Together, we are looking forward to continuing the work around our shared value of sustainability and community to make a positive impact on Kansas City and our region."

Throughout the multi-year partnership extension, the Current and DFA will reaffirm their shared commitment to making an impact with dairy donation drives and events that assist families experiencing food insecurity in the Kansas City region.

"We are excited to continue this partnership with the Kansas City Current and look forward to our organizations working together to make a positive impact in Kansas City," said DFA Senior Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations and Brand Strategy, Jenny Hofeditz.

In addition, DFA will continue to receive in-stadium digital signage at CPKC Stadium, a sponsored social media series and commercial spots during KC Current radio and television broadcasts.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.