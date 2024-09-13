Kansas City Current Earn Hard Fought Draw in Orlando

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Kansas City Current (11-3-6, 39pts., 3rd place) battled the Orlando Pride (14-0-6, 48pts., 1st place) to a 0-0 draw in a highly anticipated rematch at Inter&Co stadium. The Current take home a hard-fought point to remain third in the NWSL table and in net, goalkeeper Almuth Schult kept her second-straight clean sheet as a member of the Current with a multitude of vital stops. For only the second time this season each of these two teams were held scoreless.

"Both teams are very good teams and we both gave each other a lot of respect," said Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Both teams played this game more like a chess match and I thought it was exciting to see how both teams were reacting to certain behaviors of the players."

Kansas City came into the match with the league's most prolific offense and a league high 43 goals. Meanwhile, Orlando entered the day as the league's stingiest defense, only allowing 12 goals on the season. The NWSL's heavyweights set up for a match worthy of the spotlight.

Orlando and goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse withstood a strong Kansas City attack in the first half facing seven shots, with four of them coming inside the box.

After exchanging opportunities early, including a 17th minute save by Schult, who knocked down and held onto a long range shot by Orlando forward Marta.

In the 19th minute Kansas City forward Debinha led the team's most promising first-half attack. As she trailed the play, she received a pass then hit Vanessa DiBernardo at the top of the box. The veteran midfielder nailed a shot that trickily dipped toward the far post, but Moorhouse was able to get her hands on it.

Schult laid out in the 28th minute to deny a second long range shot from Orlando forward Adriana. As the game continued to unfold forward Temwa Chawinga found opportunity on goal twice in a span of nine minutes. In the 31st minute Chawinga sent a an off balance shot from the top of the box, but Moorhouse was easily able to scoop up the shot. The 40th minute wasn't so easy. Chawinga closed down Pride defender Emily Sams, rounded the keeper, but a heavy touch around Moorhouse forced Chawinga into a tough angle as she shot it just wide.

A tight first half and the two powerhouses went into the locker room at halftime with a scoreless draw, 0-0. Each of the teams held scoreless just once this season.

The Current came out of halftime aggressive, nearly opening the scoring right off the bat. In only the 47th minute Debinha flicked it ahead to forward Nichelle Prince who looked to have an open opportunity, but was deemed offside on the entry pass.

A highlight reel leaping, tip-save over the top of the crossbar from Schult from a Banda attempt, kept the match even in the 52nd minute. Then DiBernardo provided a strong chance at the lead for Kansas City in the 77th minute with a corner kick into traffic, but Moorhouse clashed into the post and held onto the ball between her outstretched hands.

In the 80th minute Kansas City's goalkeeper came through with two more huge saves. Reading Marta's opportunity, Schult dove right and made sure the shot went wide of the goal and out of danger, getting a full outstretched hand on the second shot.

Two of the league's best offenses, ended the night in a 0-0 draw, and KC took home a vital point from Orlando.

The Current return home next week for another top of the NWSL table clash. Kansas City hosts the second place Washington Spirit Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Kansas City fans can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge or on the Kansas City Current app.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current

Date: September 13, 2024

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. CT/8:10 p.m. ET

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 9,396

Discipline

NONE

Scoring

NONE

Scoring Summary

Goals

1

2

F

Orlando

0

0

0

Kansas City

0

0

0

Orlando Pride Lineup: Moorehouse, Angelina (73' Gautrat), Abello, Sams, Strom, Dyke, McCutcheon, Marta ©, Adriana, Banda, Yates (61' Duljan)

Unused Substitutes: Crone, Watt, Lawrence, Martinez, Doyle, Pickett, Celia

Kansas City Current Lineup: Schult, Mace (88' Rodriguez), Sharples, Cook, Ball (61' Cooper), DiBernardo (83' Scott), LaBonta ©, Debinha, Chawinga, Prince (61' Zaneratto), Wheeler

Unused Substitutes: Franch, Ballisager, Feist, Hamilton, Magaia

