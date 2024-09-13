Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave on Matchday 20
September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-12-3, 15 pts) return home after two consecutive away matches to take on San Diego Wave (3-9-7, 16 pts) on Saturday, September 14 at 8:00pm MT.
The Royals enter this match following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kansas City Current last Saturday, September 7 away from home. Utah Royals FC look to continue to trend up the table after winning four of the last five matches across all competitions. The Royals' 1-0 defeat to Kansas City was a positive showing for the young expansion team. Utah Royals held the highest scoring team in the NWSL to just one goal for the second time this season. Utah Royals FC remain in 13th place for the second straight week.
The last meeting between Utah and San Diego, on May 8, ended in a 2-0 loss away from home for Utah Royals FC. The Royals conceded once in each half and were unable to find a way back into the game. Now with new faces on the front line, the Royals have scored 15 goals in the last seven games across all competitions, and will look to build on that stat at home..
BROADCAST INFORMATION
WATCH LIVE on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli :: Utah Royals FC vs San Diego Wave | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT
OR
LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT
San Diego Wave enter this match with 13 straight regular season games without a win and sitting in 12th place. Interim Head Coach Landon Donovan continues to search for his first regular season win. San Diego are looking to make the playoffs for its third consecutive season since entering the league. Expectations remain high as defending Shield and Challenge Cup champions. The Wave will noticeably be without USWNT forward Alex Morgan, who retired last Sunday.
Following Saturday night's match, the Royals travel to New Jersey to face Gotham FC on Sunday September 22 at 11:00 a.m. MT before returning home to take on Racing Louisville on September 28. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave on Matchday 20 - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club's Quotes Ahead of Road Match against Racing Louisville FC - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Transfers Forward Katie Stengel to Crystal Palace Women - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Sign Goalkeeper Katie Fraine Through 2024 - Kansas City Current
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals - San Diego Wave FC
- Seattle Reign FC Loans Defender Lily Woodham to Crystal Palace F.C. - Seattle Reign FC
- Defender Courtney Petersen Inks Contract Extension with Racing - Racing Louisville FC
- Preview: Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars - Chicago Red Stars
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Travel to Chicago to Face the Red Stars - Orlando Pride
- Racing Louisville Gets Critical Rematch with Angel City - Racing Louisville FC
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave on Matchday 20
- Utah Royals Suffer Narrow Defeat to Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Visits Third Place Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC and Midfielder Amandine Henry Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- URFC Mutually Parts Ways with Ifeoma Onumonu