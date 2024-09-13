Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave on Matchday 20

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-12-3, 15 pts) return home after two consecutive away matches to take on San Diego Wave (3-9-7, 16 pts) on Saturday, September 14 at 8:00pm MT.

The Royals enter this match following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kansas City Current last Saturday, September 7 away from home. Utah Royals FC look to continue to trend up the table after winning four of the last five matches across all competitions. The Royals' 1-0 defeat to Kansas City was a positive showing for the young expansion team. Utah Royals held the highest scoring team in the NWSL to just one goal for the second time this season. Utah Royals FC remain in 13th place for the second straight week.

The last meeting between Utah and San Diego, on May 8, ended in a 2-0 loss away from home for Utah Royals FC. The Royals conceded once in each half and were unable to find a way back into the game. Now with new faces on the front line, the Royals have scored 15 goals in the last seven games across all competitions, and will look to build on that stat at home..

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli :: Utah Royals FC vs San Diego Wave | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT

San Diego Wave enter this match with 13 straight regular season games without a win and sitting in 12th place. Interim Head Coach Landon Donovan continues to search for his first regular season win. San Diego are looking to make the playoffs for its third consecutive season since entering the league. Expectations remain high as defending Shield and Challenge Cup champions. The Wave will noticeably be without USWNT forward Alex Morgan, who retired last Sunday.

Following Saturday night's match, the Royals travel to New Jersey to face Gotham FC on Sunday September 22 at 11:00 a.m. MT before returning home to take on Racing Louisville on September 28. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

