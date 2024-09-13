Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video
September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current face off for the second time this season, and for the first time at Inter&Co Stadium. When the two clubs faced each other at CPKC Stadium in July, it was in a match between the only two unbeaten teams in the NWSL. Goals from Barbra Banda and Marta pushed the Pride to the top spot in the table, and the Club has remained there ever since.
The top two goal scorers in the NWSL face off on Friday night in Orlando. Current forward Temwa Chawinga leads the league with 15 goals in 19 appearances, but Barbra Banda sits just behind her with 12 goals in 15 appearances.
The Pride took down the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 last week on a goal from Marta late in the first half. The game-winning goal was Marta's 11th game winner for Orlando, the most in Club history.
Quote of the Week:
"[It will be a] Competitive game, both teams wanting to go after it. For us, a quick turnaround from the game on Sunday against Chicago to playing against Kansas, who are also trying to win the Shield this season. So, I expect a competitive game on Friday."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Chicago Red Stars 0 (9/8/24, SeatGeek Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Marta
Kansas City's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 1, Utah Royals FC 0 (9/7/24, CPKC Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Temwa Chawinga
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 2-2-1 (Home: 1-1-0, Away: 1-1-1)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Kansas City Current 1 (7/6/24, CPKC Stadium)
At The Stadium:
On Friday, Central Florida is invited to celebrate Orlando Pride Eras Night, presented by Heart of Florida United Way. Fans can enjoy in-game entertainment, activations and a specialty merchandise collection. Fans are encouraged to wear purple to flood Inter&Co Stadium in lavender haze!
The first 2,000 fans will recieve a friendship bracelet, courtesy of Heart of Florida United Way!
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Bay FC
Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 20, 10:30 p.m. ET
Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.
Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Entitlement: Heart of Florida United Way
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Prime Video
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video
- Orlando Pride Signs Midfielder Morgan Gautrat to New Contract Through 2025 Season
- Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current: Eras Night
- Orlando Pride Earns Road Win Over Chicago Red Stars for First Time Since 2021
- Rapid Reactions: Marta's Magic