Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current face off for the second time this season, and for the first time at Inter&Co Stadium. When the two clubs faced each other at CPKC Stadium in July, it was in a match between the only two unbeaten teams in the NWSL. Goals from Barbra Banda and Marta pushed the Pride to the top spot in the table, and the Club has remained there ever since.

The top two goal scorers in the NWSL face off on Friday night in Orlando. Current forward Temwa Chawinga leads the league with 15 goals in 19 appearances, but Barbra Banda sits just behind her with 12 goals in 15 appearances.

The Pride took down the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 last week on a goal from Marta late in the first half. The game-winning goal was Marta's 11th game winner for Orlando, the most in Club history.

Quote of the Week:

"[It will be a] Competitive game, both teams wanting to go after it. For us, a quick turnaround from the game on Sunday against Chicago to playing against Kansas, who are also trying to win the Shield this season. So, I expect a competitive game on Friday."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Chicago Red Stars 0 (9/8/24, SeatGeek Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marta

Kansas City's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 1, Utah Royals FC 0 (9/7/24, CPKC Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Temwa Chawinga

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 2-2-1 (Home: 1-1-0, Away: 1-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Kansas City Current 1 (7/6/24, CPKC Stadium)

At The Stadium:

On Friday, Central Florida is invited to celebrate Orlando Pride Eras Night, presented by Heart of Florida United Way. Fans can enjoy in-game entertainment, activations and a specialty merchandise collection. Fans are encouraged to wear purple to flood Inter&Co Stadium in lavender haze!

The first 2,000 fans will recieve a friendship bracelet, courtesy of Heart of Florida United Way!

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Bay FC

Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 20, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Entitlement: Heart of Florida United Way

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2024

Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video - Orlando Pride

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.