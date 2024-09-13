Defender Courtney Petersen Inks Contract Extension with Racing

Racing Louisville and defender Courtney Petersen have agreed to new terms on the defender's contract, extending her agreement with the club through the 2025 season.

The new deal replaces Petersen's expiring contract that would've made her a free agent at the end of this year's campaign. The Michigan native joined Racing on deadline day of the August transfer window, with Louisville sending $45,000 in allocation money to the Houston Dash for Petersen.

"I'm super excited to be continuing my career with a club that has shown such tremendous growth over the last few years on and off the field," Petersen said. "I know this club has amazing things ahead, and I'm extremely thankful to be a part of it."

"Courtney has come in with a professional manner and pushed quickly to immerse herself in the group both on and off the pitch," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "We are extremely excited for her to join the club along with an extension!

"We are thrilled for Courtney to be in Louisville through next season," said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. "Her experience and impact will continue to push our club forward."

Petersen, 26, has 71 NWSL appearances over a five-year career, with one goal and six assists. She made her Racing debut this past Saturday in a 1-0 loss at Bay FC in San Jose, California.

Primarily a left-sided fullback who can also play center back, Petersen solidifies a defensive group that also includes club vice-captain Abby Erceg, veterans Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet and Arin Wright, newcomer Ángela Barón, converted attacker Maddie Pokorny and the injured Elli Pikkujämsä.

The No. 7 pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft, Petersen spent three years with the Orlando Pride before moving to Houston ahead of the 2023 campaign. She started 12 games this year for the Dash.

Petersen featured for U.S. Youth National Teams from the under-14s up to the under-20s. She played for the U-20 national team alongside Jean and fellow Racing teammate Savannah DeMelo at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

A Michigan native, Petersen is a longtime friend of Racing midfielder Marisa DiGrande. The two played together for the powerhouse Michigan Hawks in the Elite Clubs National League travel circuit and on the WPSL's Motor City FC during their collegiate offseasons.

At the University of Virginia, Petersen was a two-time All-ACC selection and named to the 2015 ACC All-Freshman team. She made 78 appearances over five years in Charlottesville, helping the Cavaliers reach a national quarterfinal and two Sweet 16s.

