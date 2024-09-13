Sanchez Equalizer Earns A Point As Courage Push Home Unbeaten Run To 19 Matches

September 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, NC - The North Carolina Courage played Bay FC to a 1-1 in front of 6,837 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday night on the back of an Ashley Sanchez equalizer. The first-ever matchup with the expansion side moves the Courage to 10-2-8 on the year for 32 points and solidly in fifth in the league table.

Bay FC struck first, with former Courage forward Tess Boade finding an open Asisat Oshoala in the box in the 10' to put the visitors in front. The lead was short-lived as some tenacious play from captain Denise O'Sullivan forced the ball forward to set up Sanchez for her team-leading fifth goal of the season just minutes later.

A crossbar prevented the Courage from taking the lead late in the first half when O'Sullivan won the ball back off a clearance and slipped through to Sanchez, lofted a long-range sinker that glanced off the post and into the seats.

Casey Murphy made five massive saves on the night, including a brave charge off her line to close down Rachel Hill at point blank range to take the shot off her foot. The Courage went on the hunt down the stretch, with over 40% of the possession occurring in the Bay FC third across the last 15 minutes, according to Opta. Despite the rally, the home side couldn't find a knockout blow, but put on a solid performance in front of the large crowd.

Match Notes:

Kaleigh Kurtz, Murphy, and Tyler Lussi all played their 100th NWSL regular season match. All 100 of Kurtz's appearances have been with the Courage, with the defender becoming the fourth Courage player to play 100 regular season games for the club.

Sanchez became the first player to score against all 14 active NWSL clubs with her goal in the 28'.

The Courage extended their home unbeaten streak to 19 consecutive matches (12 wins, seven draws) to extend the club record. They are now three shy of the NWSL all-time record, set by Seattle in the 2014-15 seasons.

Up Next:

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Narumi Miura (Dani Weatherholt - 72'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ashley Sanchez; Bianca St-Georges (Olivia Wingate - 23'), Haley Hopkins (Meredith Speck - 72'), Tyler Lussi (Brianna Pinto - 57').

Subs Not Used: Marisa Bova, Victoria Pickett, Aline Gomes, Charlotte McLean, Maycee Bell

BAY (4-3-3): Katelyn Rowland; Caprice Dydasco, Emily Menges ©, Abby Dahlkemper, Alyssa Malonson; Kiki Pickett, Dorian Bailey, Tess Boade; Rachel Hill (Penelope Hocking - 57'), Asisat Oshoala, Racheal Kundananji

Subs Not Used: Jen Beattie, Maya Doms, Jamie Shepherd, Caroline Conti, Jordan Brewster, Joelle Anderson, Maddie Moreau, Jordan Silkowitz

Score:

NCC: 1

BAY: 1

Goals:

NCC: A. Sanchez - 28' (D. O'Sullivan)

BAY: A. Oshoala - 10' (T. Boade)

Cautions:

NCC: D. O'Sullivan - 14'

BAY: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

BAY: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 6,837

