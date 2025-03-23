Bay FC Bests Racing Louisville Behind First-Half Scores by Joelle Anderson, Karlie Lema

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC (1-0-1, 4pts.) bested Racing Louisville FC (0-1-1, 1pt.) 2-0 in its home opener Saturday night at PayPal Park, earning its first victory of the 2025 NWSL season. A pair of first half goals and a strong defensive performance led the club to its first shutout of the season, while Joelle Anderson and Karlie Lema netted their first goals of the campaign. Lema's score represented the first of her pro career, coming in her first career start.

"It's a great win. It's something we've been looking forward to - playing at home," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "We have what I consider the best fans in the league, and it just gives our players that extra energy and excitement of just being unpredictable, and enjoying themselves in the attacking third and creating things and they just continue to work, we've come together, and we're understanding each other really well on the field, with great chemistry."

After an early chance from the visitors, Bay FC controlled the early goings. San Jose native Anderson opened the scoring just 12 minutes in, corralling a recycled set piece opportunity and sending a shot from near the penalty spot into the upper right corner. The score was her first of the season and the sixth of her NWSL career, as well as her second straight match with a scoring contribution after assisting Kiki Pickett's score vs. Utah last week.

Abby Dahlkemper nearly found her first goal of the season just moments after Anderson opened her 2025 account. Bay FC's captain got on the end of an Alyssa Malonson cross in the 16th minute after getting in behind Louisville's backline, but her headed attempt was stopped by the goalkeeper.

Bay FC doubled its advantage before the break when Morgan Hill native Lema notched her first career goal with a sensational score. After Taylor Huff cleared away a Louisville cross in first half stoppage time, Lema intercepted the ball then dribbled from coast to coast before unleashing a rocket from 20 yards out into the upper left corner. Lema made her first career start in the match after coming off the bench as a substitute last week at Utah, and played 86 minutes before being lifted in the 86th minute for Tess Bode.

Louisville threatened with a pair of chances on each side of the hour mark. Marisa DiGrande challenged Jordan Silkowitz in goal at the 56-minute mark after corralling a clearance inside the penalty area. Her effort was swallowed up inside the six-yard box. Racing forward Kayla Fischer sent a curler at goal ten minutes later, but her attempt went wide of the left post.

Upon entering in the 74th minute, midfielder Hannah Bebar made her first pro appearance, marking the second straight week Bay FC's roster has celebrated a professional debut. Bebar signed with Bay FC in February after a standout college career at Harvard and Duke.

Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and Bay FC's backline locked things down in the second half to record its first clean sheet of the season. The shutout also marked the first for Silkowitz in NWSL play. The Virginia native tallied three saves in her home debut.

Bay FC is back in action next Friday from the nation's capital, visiting Washington Spirit Friday, March 28 from Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Prime Video. The club returns home April 13 when the Chicago Stars FC visit PayPal Park on Women's Empowerment Night, presented by Invisalign.

Bay FC v Racing Louisville FC

March 22, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT

Weather: 59 degrees, clear

Attendance : 14,742

Discipline

BAY - Pickett (caution) 2'

BAY - Bailey (caution) 45+2'

BAY - Huff (caution) 45+6'

LOU - Fischer (caution) 90+8'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Anderson 12'

BAY - Lema 45+2'

Goals

1

2

F

Bay FC

2

0

2

Racing Louisville FC

0

0

0

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz (GK), Anderson (Menges 76'), Dahlkemper (C), Malonson (Hill 76'), Dydasco, Huff, Pickett, Bailey (Bebar 74'), Kundananji, Conti (Hocking 74'), Lema (Boade 86')

Unused Substitutes: Lowder, Oshoala, Hubly, Shepherd

Racing Louisville FC: Lund (GK), Petersen, Wright (C), Hase, Milliet, DeMelo (DiGrande 43'), Flint, Borges (O'Kane 61'), Sonis (Weber 61'), Fischer, Sears

Unused Substitutes: Pikkujamsa, George, Baron, Baggett, Bloomer, Kalitta

