Tune In: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on ESPN 2

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, March 23, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

The Story:

The Orlando Pride hit the road for its first time in the 2025 season as they travel north to face Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday evening. The matchup will feature the past two NWSL Champions, with Gotham winning the title in 2023, and the Pride in 2024.

Pride forward Barbra Banda started her 2025 campaign on fire, recording a brace as well as an assist in the Pride's opener last Friday against Chicago. Banda is now tied with midfielder Marta for most matches with at least one goal and one assist in Club history, with four.

The next assist for Marta will give her 20 total assists in NWSL regular season play. Her 20 assists along with 40 goals scored will put her in the exclusive 40 goal and 20 assist club for regular season matches

Quote of the Week:

"I'll start off with the performance on Friday versus Chicago. I thought we were terrific. I thought it was a pretty much complete performance from our side. Going into this game, you want to build on that momentum from the first game. We know it's going to be a competitive game, and we know that it's always a tough environment to go play in. We've shown our quality in the last two games and that we're more than capable of getting something out of this game against Gotham."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 6, Chicago Stars FC 0 (3/14/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Ally Watt, Hannah Anderson (OG), Julie Doyle, Barbra Banda (2)

Gotham FC's Last Matchup: NJ/NY Gotham FC 1, Seattle Reign FC 1 (3/15/25, Lumen Field)

Goal-Scorers: Gabi Portilho; Emeri Adames

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: Series Record: 8-7-5 (Home: 4-4-2, Away: 4-3-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 3 (10/20/24, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave FC

Date & Time: Saturday, March 29, 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.