Tune In: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on ESPN 2
March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, March 23, 5 p.m. ET
Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
The Story:
The Orlando Pride hit the road for its first time in the 2025 season as they travel north to face Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday evening. The matchup will feature the past two NWSL Champions, with Gotham winning the title in 2023, and the Pride in 2024.
Pride forward Barbra Banda started her 2025 campaign on fire, recording a brace as well as an assist in the Pride's opener last Friday against Chicago. Banda is now tied with midfielder Marta for most matches with at least one goal and one assist in Club history, with four.
The next assist for Marta will give her 20 total assists in NWSL regular season play. Her 20 assists along with 40 goals scored will put her in the exclusive 40 goal and 20 assist club for regular season matches
Quote of the Week:
"I'll start off with the performance on Friday versus Chicago. I thought we were terrific. I thought it was a pretty much complete performance from our side. Going into this game, you want to build on that momentum from the first game. We know it's going to be a competitive game, and we know that it's always a tough environment to go play in. We've shown our quality in the last two games and that we're more than capable of getting something out of this game against Gotham."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 6, Chicago Stars FC 0 (3/14/25, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Ally Watt, Hannah Anderson (OG), Julie Doyle, Barbra Banda (2)
Gotham FC's Last Matchup: NJ/NY Gotham FC 1, Seattle Reign FC 1 (3/15/25, Lumen Field)
Goal-Scorers: Gabi Portilho; Emeri Adames
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: Series Record: 8-7-5 (Home: 4-4-2, Away: 4-3-3)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 3 (10/20/24, Sports Illustrated Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave FC
Date & Time: Saturday, March 29, 12 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on ESPN 2 - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Gotham FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Bests Racing Louisville Behind First-Half Scores by Joelle Anderson, Karlie Lema - Bay FC
- Utah Royals Fall in First Road Test of 2025 - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-1 Draw in Season Opener Against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Drops Season's First Road Test at Bay FC - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Secure 3-2 Win in Home Opener Against Utah Royals - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on ESPN 2
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Gotham FC on the Road
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - March 23, 2025
- Orlando Pride Announces 2025 Watch Party Schedule, Presented by Heineken
- Orlando Pride Announces Additional Staff and Internal Promotions