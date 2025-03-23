San Diego Wave FC Secure 3-2 Win in Home Opener Against Utah Royals

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (1-0-1, 4 points) defeated the Utah Royals (0-1-1, 1 point) 3-2 in the Club's Home Opener, presented by PNC Bank. Gia Corley tallied her second goal and first assist of the season, while Maria Sánchez scored her first of the year. Making her home debut with San Diego, Adriana Leon also notched her first goal while earning her first start for the Club.

San Diego opened the scoring when Corley outworked her defender on the end line and made her way into the 18-yard box where she found an ongoing Sánchez, who extended her leg and poked it past goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn.

The Wave continued to push the envelope and would double the score in the 37th minute. Corley would split her defenders at midfield to forward Delphine Casarino. The French international went at speed down the length of the field and passed it to Leon, who tapped it into the back of the net.

Utah would respond in the second half with two straight goals. In the 61st minute, Claudia Zornoza hit a perfectly placed free kick to the near post and the Royals would level the match in the 72nd minute when Mina Tanaka slotted the ball past a diving Kailen Sheridan.

Just two minutes later, San Diego was able to secure the win when Corley was first to react to a goal kick by McGlynn. Corley intercepted the ball at the top of the box and struck a line drive shot that deflected off a Utah defender and into the back of the net to grab the first win of the season for the Club.

Next Match: San Diego will travel to Florida to face the Orlando Pride on Saturday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. PT at Inter&Co Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed via ESPN+.

Notes:

The Wave's starting eleven featured eight players who represent countries other than the United States (tied for first in league history). San Diego also sets the record for the most European (six) and French (three) starters in league history.

Canadian international Adriana Leon made her first Wave FC start on Saturday night. The forward then scored her first goal with San Diego in the 37th minute, marking her fifth NWSL goal of her career.

Forward Delphine Cascarino assisted her second goal of the 2025 NWSL season, more than any other player in the league. The French international has contributed to five goals in her last four matches (one goal, four assists).

Midfielder Maria Sánchez scored her first goal of the 2025 season in tonight's match. The goal marked the second of her Wave FC career.

One week after recording her first goal in the NWSL season opener, Gia Corley added her first assist and second goal for her NWSL career.

Defender Kristen McNabb surpassed 10,000 regular-season minutes through her NWSL career.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 3:2 Utah Royals SC 

Scoring Summary:

SD - Sánchez (1) (Corley, 1) 7'

SD - Leon (1) (Cascarino, 2) 37'

UT - Solorzano (1) 61'

UT - Tanaka (1) 72'

SD - Corley (2) 74'

Misconduct Summary:

UT - Zornoza (Caution) 30'

SD - McNabb (Caution) 40'

SD - Leon (Caution) 48'

SD - Barcenas (Caution) 70'

UT - St. Georges (Caution) 79'

SD - Eidevall (Caution) 90+5'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Lundkvist (Armstrong 90+2'), M Dali, M McCaskill, M Sánchez (Ascanio 76'), F Corley, (Robbe 76') F Leon (Carusa 66'), F Cascarino (Barcenas 66')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D McMahon, M Emmanual, F Okwuchukwu

Utah Royals: GK McGlynn, D Del Fava ©, D Tejada, D Rabano (Pogarch 45'), D Thomsen (Dorsey 90'), M Zornoza, M Sentnor, M Foederer (Cluff 60'), F St. Georges (Ream 83'), F Tanaka, F Solorzano (Fraser 60')

Subs not used: GK Roque, D Flynn, M Nagai, F Mozingo

Stats Summary: SD / UT

Shots: 11 / 11

Shots on Target: 4 / 3

Corners: 5 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 14

Offsides: 2 / 0

Saves: 1 / 1

Possession: 55.7% / 44.3% 

