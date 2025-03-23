Orlando Pride Defeats NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-0 to Earn First Road Win of the Season

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Orlando Pride (2-0-0, 6 points) earned a 2-0 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC (0-1-1, 1 point) at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday night thanks to a Gotham own goal and a Marta penalty strike. The Pride have now won both games they have played to begin the 2025 season.

The night was highlighted by a second-half stoppage time goal from Pride's captain Marta. The goal serves as the first of the season and the 43rd of her career across all competitions, which leads the Club all-time. Marta recorded her 12th penalty kick make in her NWSL career, which is tied for the second most penalty makes in NWSL history.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and the Pride backline earned its second consecutive clean sheet to start the season. It is the first time in Pride history that they played the first two games without conceding a goal. Moorhouse earned her 22nd regular season shutout, which ties former Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris for the 10th most all-time in league history.

Coming on in the 88th minute, rookie Zara Chavoshi made her NWSL debut. Chavoshi was signed prior to the season out of Wake Forest University. Chavoshi is the first player the Pride has signed out of college since the NWSL did away with the NWSL Draft.

Scoring Summary:

2' Lilly Reale (Own Goal) - ORL 1, GFC 0

The Pride got on the board early courtesy of a Gotham own goal by Lilly Reale. The attack started off with a free kick from outside the box. Marta whipped a cross in that found the head of Barbra Banda who flicked it in front of the net and hit the foot of Reale directing the ball into the back of the net.

45+2' Marta (Penalty Kick) - ORL 2, GFC 0

The Pride doubled its advantage in second-half stoppage time after Angelina was taken down in the box resulting in a penalty kick awarded to Orlando. Captain Marta stepped up to the spot, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and doubled the lead headed into halftime.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"It was a great game. We started off really well, taking an early lead. I thought we played some really good stuff not consistently, but I thought there were some really good moments and opportunities to score. Maybe on another day we capitalize on them. Towards the end of the match, it really showed what type of team this is coming to a hostile environment and coming to Gotham's home who is a very good team that nearly missed out on the playoff Final last year. We showed our character towards the end making sure we keep the clean sheet. It is very easy as the game goes on and they move forward to lose concentration, but I thought we were phenomenal towards at the end to get the shutout. Really pleased with the goals, another clean sheets and we continue on to next week."

Match Notes:

Marta scored her first goal of the season with her second-half stoppage time penalty strike.

The penalty kick goal was Marta's 12th of her career which ties her for second most in league history. The penalty kick also fell on the Brazilian international's 200th career regular season shot.

Marta extends her Club record for most goals scored in a Pride uniform to 43 across all competitions.

Anna Moorhouse earned her second clean sheet of the season and her 22nd regular season shutout, which is tied for 10th most all time in NWSL history.

The Gotham own goal serves as the second fastest regular season goal in Club history.

Coming on as a second half substitute, Zara Chavoshi made her NWSL debut.

Head Coach Seb Hines made no changes to the Starting XI after his side's 6-0 victory over Chicago Stars FC in the Club's Home Opener last week. Next Match: The Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium and host the San Diego Wave on Saturday, March 29. That match will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Teams 1 2 F

NJ/NY Gotham FC 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 2 0 2 Scoring Summary:

ORL - Lilly Reale (Own Goal) 2'

ORL - Marta (Penalty Kick) 45+2'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Ally Watt (Yellow Card) 7'

GFC - Jess Carter (Yellow Card) 45+1'

GFC - Ella Stevens (Yellow Card) 70'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride - GK Anna Moorhouse; D Emily Sams, Rafelle (Cori Dyke 46'), Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello; M Morgan Gautrat (Prisca Chilufya 62'), Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Zara Chavoshi, 88'); F Watt (Summer Yates 79'), Marta (c) (Ally Lemos 79'), Barbra Banda

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Bri Martinez; M Grace Chanda, Viviana Villacorta

NJ/NY Gotham FC - GK Ann-Katrin Berger; D Nealy Martin (Taryn Torres 57'), Tierna Davidson (c), Jess Carter (Bruninha 57'); M Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Jaelin Howell, Sarah Schupansky (Khyah Harper 74'), Ella Stevens; F Esther Gonzalez, Gabi Portilho (Cece Kizer 80')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Shelby Hogan, Ryan Campbell; M Stella Nyamekye; F Mak Whitham

Details of the Game:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 23, 2025

Attendance: 9,730

Stats:

Possession:

GFC - 60%

ORL - 40%

Shots:

GFC - 15

ORL - 6

Saves:

GFC - 3

ORL - 4

Fouls:

GFC - 9

ORL - 12

Corners:

GFC - 6

ORL - 2

Heineken Star of the Match: Marta

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.