Houston Dash Earn First Victory of the Season

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Houston Dash earned their first victory of the 2025 season with a 2-1 triumph on the road over Chicago Stars FC earlier today. This victory also marked the first triumph for head coach Fabrice Gautrat.

Chicago took the lead in the 17th minute after Jameese Joseph won a duel just outside the box and found the bottom corner of the near post.

The Dash equalized in the 19th minute following a corner kick. Midfielder Barbara Olivieri found midfielder Sophie Schmidt inside the box, the Canadian international played the ball toward the back post for an oncoming Messiah Bright. The ball bounced off the TCU alum to Paige Nielsen, who was well positioned to score her first goal of the season.

Midfielder Evelina Duljan recovered the ball moments after entering the match for the go-ahead goal. The Swedish international played the ball into the box for midfielder Delanie Sheehan and the midfielder found rookie midfielder Maggie Graham for her second goal of the season.

Dash captain Jane Campbell made her first save of the match in the fifth minute after she denied Joseph at the near post. The Dash goalkeeper finished with five saves against Chicago.

Houston was denied by the post in the 13th minute after defender Avery Patterson found Olivieri inside the box. The Venezuelan international made contact with the cross but her effort bounced off the post and was soon cleared by the Chicago backline. Moments later forward Ryan Gareis just missed the inside of the near post with a shot from outside the box.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came off the right foot of Gareis, but her effort bounced off the far post. Moments later Houston won the ball outside the box and Olivieri took a shot from the edge of the box, but her effort went over the crossbar.

Houston's search for a third goal generated a corner kick in the final minutes of regulation. The cross was cleared by Chicago, but midfielder Danielle Colaprico was well positioned to capitalize on the loose ball. She brought the ball down inside the box, but her effort was off target.

The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, March 28 for She Shines Night. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

---

Chicago Stars FC (0-2-0; 0 pts.) 1-2 Houston Dash (1-1-0; 3 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 2

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Illinois

Attendance: 3,376

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Chicago Stars FC 1 0 1

Houston Dash 1 1 2

CHI: Jameese Joseph 1 (Bea Franklin 1) 17'

HOU: Paige Nielsen 1 (Messiah Bright 1) 20'

HOU: Maggie Graham 2 (Delanie Sheehan 1) 64'

Chicago Stars FC: Alyssa Naeher; Taylor Malham, Sam Staab (Hannah Anderson 46'), Bea Franklin, Camryn Biegalski; Julia Grosso (Chardonnay Curran 70'), Cari Roccaro, Ally Schiegel (Manaka Hayashi 76'); Shea Groom (Micayla Johnson 70'), Ludmila (Maitane 75'), Jameese Joseph

Unused substitutes: Mackenzie Wood, Justina Gaynor, Catherine Barry, Nadia Gomes

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Natalie Jacobs, Katie Lind, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson; Sophie Schmdit (Maggie Graham 63'), Barbara Olivieri (Evelina Duljan 63'), Danielle Colaprico; Yazmeen Ryan, Messiah Bright (Delanie Sheehan 63'), Ryan Gareis (Michelle Alozie 79')

Unused substitutes: Abby Smith, Allysha Chapman, Diana Ordonez, Sarah Puntigam, Christen Westphal

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Danielle Colaprico (caution; foul) 31'

CHI: Ally Schlegel (caution; foul) 40'

CHI: Taylor Malham (caution; foul) 57'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant: Ethan Buege

Assistant: Christian Little

Fourth Official: Alex Beehler

VAR: Alexandra Billeter

Weather: 40 degrees, partly cloudy

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.