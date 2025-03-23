Chicago Stars FC Fall 1-2 to Houston Dash in Home Opener

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars fell at home to the Houston Dash, 1-2, in the team's home opener, presented by United Airlines. Despite the loss, today's match saw the return of defender, Sam Staab, and forward, Ludmila, to the starting lineup. Staab appeared in the club's season opener against Orlando as a substitute, but this was the defender's first start since suffering a season-ending injury last summer. Brazilian, Ludmila, completed a three-match suspension from a red card and is now fully available for the Stars. Additionally, forward, Jameese Joseph, scored the first goal of the season for the Stars, while defender, Bea Franklin, notched her first career assist on Joseph's goal.

From the first whistle, the Stars looked to be ready to fight back after the loss opening weekend. The team pressed high on Houston forcing them to turn the ball over in dangerous areas and forcing some early corner kick attempts. It took Houston about 13 minutes to finally get a chance at Chicago's goal. Houston sent a cross into Chicago's 18-yard box that found the foot of a Dash player, but fortunately, the attempt smacked off the post and was eventually cleared. A few minutes later, with momentum still in Houston's favor, Ryan Gareis took a shot from distance that forced Chicago's Alyssa Naeher to dive to her left, but luckily the shot was wide of the target.

In the 17th minute, Chicago defender, Bea Franklin, sent a long ball that landed just outside Houston's 18-yard box and before defender, Paige Neilsen, could gain possession, forward, Jameese Joseph, tactfully stormed over to possess the ball, dribble into the box and slot a shot low and out of keeper, Jane Campbell's reach to put Chicago up 1-0.

The goal, however, was short lived as three minutes later Houston won a corner kick attempt that was taken from Chicago's right side by Bárbara Olivieri. Olivieri's cross into the box bounced around before the Dash's Messiah Bright touched it over to Neilsen who tied the match, 1-1.

In the second half, the Stars came out ready to continue the fight creating changes of their own through Joseph while weathering the elements and the attack of Houston simultaneously. In the 64th minute, however, a miscalculation with an offside trap allowed Houston's Delanie Sheehan to slot a ball past Chicago's backline to Maggie Graham who in turn put the Dash up 1-2 with a shot at goal. Chicago contested the player's eligibility in their positioning, but a short review from the VAR referees determined Graham was onside and verified the goal.

The physical match continued for another half hour, which gave Chicago's youngest player, Micayla Johnson, the chance to come in and try to will another goal for Chicago. Johnson intercepted a pass in the midfield and carried it fearlessly to Houston's 18-yard box and took a shot that was saved, but sparked the Chicago crowd. Later, with some quick passing between Johnson, Cari Roccaro and Camryn Biegalski, Johnson got the ball back and teed up a shot, but unfortunately sailed it over the crossbar.

Chicago fall to 0-2-2 on the season and now turn their attention to Racing Louisville FC, who visit the Windy City Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m. CT.

MATCH NOTES:

Alyssa Naeher recorded her 144th regular-season start as a Chicago Star, surpassing Arin Wright to break the club starts record

Sam Staab returned to the Chicago Stars starting lineup for the first time since July 20, 2024. Prior to her season-ending injury, Staab held a league record for most consecutive starts (106)

Bea Franklin recorded her first professional assist this afternoon, setting up Jameese Joseph's 17th minute goal

Newcomer Maitane made her Chicago Stars debut this afternoon, subbing on in the 78th minute

Houston scored their first goals against the Stars since April 2023

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, March 30, 2025, at 3 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 1 0 1

HOU 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 17' Jameese Joseph (Bea Franklin)

HOU: 20' Paige Nielsen (Messiah Bright), 64' Maggie Graham (Delanie Sheehan)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 39' Ally Schlegel (Yellow Card), 57' Taylor Malham (Yellow Card)

HOU: 31' Danielle Colaprico (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Camryn Biegalski, Sam Staab (46' Hannah Anderson), Cari Roccaro, Taylor Malham, Julia Grosso (70' Chardonnay Curran), Bea Franklin, Shea Groom (70' Micayla Johnson), Ally Schlegel (76' Manaka Hayashi), Jameese Joseph, Ludmila (76' Maitane)

HOU: Jane Campbell, Danielle Colaprico, Katie Lind, Natalie Jacobs, Paige Nielsen, Sophie Schmidt (63' Maggie Graham), Ryan Gareis (79' Michelle Alozie), Yazmeen Ryan, Bárbara Olivieri (63' Evelina Duljan), Avery Patterson, Messiah Bright (63' Delanie Sheehan)

