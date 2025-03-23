Utah Royals Fall in First Road Test of 2025

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego, California - Utah Royals FC (0-1-1, 1pt, 9th NWSL) fell to San Diego Wave (1-0-1, 4pts, 3rd NWSL) 3-2 in a thriller held in southern California. Both sides entered the match with one point coming off of eerily similar draws a week prior, hungry for their first serving of a full three points.

Historically, conceding first has not fared well for the Royals entering matchweek 2 of its second campaign back in the NWSL, with a 0-15-0 record since its reinstatement. When the hosts tapped in for their first of the match naturally the odds shifted against the visitors. The situation turned worse half-an-hour later when San Diego tapped another across the line in similar fashion to double the lead at the 37' mark.

A foul in the attacking third gave dead ball specialist Claudia Zornoza a chance to swing the pendulum in favor of the Royals. Going for goal, Zornoza sent a beautiful ball up and over the wall giving Kailen Sheridan no chance and bringing URFC within one. Zornoza now has three goals to her name as a Royal, all from dead ball situations.

2025 SheBelieves Cup MVP, Mina Tanaka logged her first goal of the season equalizing the scoreline at 2-2 with a clinical finish assisted by USWNT starlet Ally Sentnor, Tanaka's first of the 2025 NWSL campaign. Tanaka has recorded two goals in her nine match career thus far with the Royals.

Subbing on in the 82nd minute URFC Rookie KK Ream made her professional debut becoming the youngest Royal to log minutes at 15 years 8 months and 11 days of age.

Minutes later 2018 NWSL Rookie of the Year Imani Dorsey subbed on making her first appearance with the Blue-and-Gold in exactly 365 days since rupturing her achilles in a 2-1 win over Chicago Stars, also during Matchweek 2.

SD 3 : 2 UTA

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SD: María Sánchez (Gia Corley) 7': Receiving a through ball in the right corner, Corley took advantage of a poor angle from URFC defender Rabano. Darting down the endline towards goal Corley slipped a ball inside the six yard box as one Wave attacker dummied, drawing attention away from the back post where Sánchez lunged to tap one in for the hosts.

SD: Adriana Leon (Delphine Cascarino) 37': Marching up the field on the right wing taking the space URFC gave, Cascarino stuttered at the top of the goalkeeper box, freezing Tejada for a half second, giving her space to dash towards the end line. With a yard of space left before meeting the white paint Cascarino played a low ball across the middle where Leon tapped in to double to lead.

UTA: Claudia Zornoza (Unassisted) 61': Awarded a free kick on the right wing just inside the attacking third Zornoza stood over the dead ball. Going for goal Zornoza fired over the wall curing to the near post giving Sheridan no chance.

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Sentnor) 72': Combining through the center of the field touching the boots of four Royals, Sentnor played the final ball, slipping a perfectly weighted ball through the lines to Tanka who assessed the situation perfectly, finishing first time up and over the incoming Wave keeper.

SD: Gio Corley (Unassisted) 74': Awarded a goal kick, McGlynn misplayed her service which fell at the feet of Corley atop of the 18. Stepping into the passing alley Corley took a few touches to control before burying her shot into the far post upper 90.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Imani Dorsey, 90), Kate Del Fava ©, Ana Tejada, Nuria Rabano (Madison Pogarch, 46); Claudia Zornoza, Dana Foederer (Mikayla Cluff, 59), Mina Tanaka; Ally Sentnor, Aisha Solorzano (Macey Fraser, 59), Bianca St. Georges (KK Ream, 82)

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Lauren Flynn, Aria Nagai, Brecken Mozingo,

San Diego Wave (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Hanna Ludkvist (Trinity Armstrong, 90+2), Kennedy Wesley, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni; Savannah McCaskill, Maria Sanchez (Kimmi Ascanio, 76), Kenza Dali; Delphine Cascarino (Melanie Barcenas, 66), Adriana Leon (Kyra Carusa, 66), Gia Corley (Mackenzie Robbe, 76)

Subs not used: Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Mackenzie Robbe, Favor Emmanuel, DiDi Haračić, Quincy McMahon

Stats Summary: SD / UTA

Possession: 56 / 44

Shots: 11 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SD: Kristen McNabb (Yellow Card, 40)

SD: Adriana Leon (Yellow Card, 48)

SD: Melanie Barcenas (Yellow Card, 70)

