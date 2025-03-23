Racing Drops Season's First Road Test at Bay FC

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville City FC in action

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Kym Fortino) Racing Louisville City FC in action(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Kym Fortino)

Racing Louisville FC fell in its first road game of the 2025 season, as first half goals from Joelle Anderson and Karlie Lema guided Bay FC to a 2-0 victory Saturday night at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Louisville, while the better side in the second half, suffered its third-consecutive defeat at the hands of Bay. The Northern California club entered the league last season, and defeated Louisville twice in 2024.

"I think second half, we were much better," said Racing head coach Bev Yanez. "I think we came in at halftime and discussed the ways that we feel we could be better. I think it was a little bit of a slow start from us.

"... We had a little bit more patience in living in their half (during the second half). I think when we did that and we had the patience to create in attack and create an opportunity and create a quality final action, I think we found ourselves in good positions. I think we had opportunities tonight to get back on the scoreboard and hopefully take it goal-by-goal... Obviously not the result we wanted but an opportunity for us to learn."

In front of a passionate home crowd, Bay opened the scoring after 12 minutes through Anderson, who found the back of the net during the second phase of a set piece. It marked her second goal contribution in as many games to start the season.

With Louisville down a goal late in the first half, star midfielder Savannah DeMelo was stretchered off the pitch after experiencing lightheadedness. DeMelo remained awake and alert while en route to a local hospital with Erin Morton, Racing's medical director.

"We're thinking of her," said Yanez. "It's never easy to see anyone go down that way."

Just moments before the conclusion of the first half, Lema doubled the home side's advantage. The rookie blasted the ball into the top corner from around 19 yards away following some direct transitional play down the right flank.

Louisville looked much improved throughout the second half, beating out Bay in several notable offensive statistical categories, but couldn't find a breakthrough.

Forward Kayla Fischer was one of the more active Racing threats in the second 45 minutes, showing off her persistence up front. The Ohio State product led Louisville in shots (4) and touches inside the opposition's penalty area (7).

"It's a long year, this is a long season," said captain Arin Wright. "There's no growth if you don't find things to grow from and I think this game is a game where we can grow from. Not just tactically, but mentally as a team."

Racing now turns its attention to next Sunday - a road encounter at Chicago Stars FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium. Louisville swept the season series against Chicago in 2024, outscoring the then-Red Stars 4-1 across two games, with four different players contributing to the goal tally.

Racing will next return to Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, April 12 to face the Washington Spirit. The game coincides with the annual Thunder Over Louisville fireworks display and airshow. For tickets and more information, visit racingloufc.com/thunder.

Game Summary: Bay FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: March 22, 2025

Venue: PayPal Park

Kickoff: 10 p.m.

Weather: 59 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring

Bay FC (2, 0, 2)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

Goals:

Bay FC

12' Joelle Anderson

45'+2 Karlie Lema

Lineups

Bay FC: 29 - Jordan Silkowitz; 3 - Caprice Dydasco, 13 - Abby Dahlkemper (c), 18 - Joelle Anderson (76' 4 - Emily Menges), 20 - Alyssa Malonson (76' 21 - Rachel Hill); 7 - Taylor Huff, 23 - Kiki Pickett, 19 - Dorian Bailey (74' 41 - Hannah Bebar); 15 - Caroline Conti (74' 55 - Penelope Hocking), 5 - Karlie Lema (86' 12 - Tess Boade), 9 - Racheal Kundananji

Subs not used: 1 - Melissa Lowder; 11 - Kelli Hubly, 8 - Asisat Oshoala, 14 - Jamie Shepherd

Head Coach: Albertin Montoya

Racing Louisville FC: 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 11 - Courtney Petersen, 6 - Ella Hase; 26 - Taylor Flint, 8 - Ary Borges (61' 20 - Katie O'Kane); 7 - Savannah DeMelo (43' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 13 - Emma Sears, 16 - Janine Sonis (61' 42- Sarah Weber); 9 - Kayla Fischer

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 4 - Elli Pikkujämsä, 12 - Allie George, 15 - Ángela Barón, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Bay FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Expected goals: 0.96 / 1.17

Possession: 55.1% / 44.9%

Fouls: 11 / 11

Offside: 0 / 3

Corners: 7 / 7

Discipline Summary

Bay FC:

2' Kiki Pickett (yellow)

45'+1 Dorian Bailey (yellow)

45'+6 Taylor Huff (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

90'+8 Kayla Fischer (yellow)

Match referee: Danielle Chesky

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.