Houston Dash Announce Roster Update
March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
The Houston Dash announced today that forward Diana Ordóñez was removed from the Season Ending Injury List. Additionally, goalkeeper Heather Hinz was placed on the 45-day injury list due to a knee injury.
The team returns to action tomorrow as they face Chicago Stars FC at SeatGeek Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 23 and fans can follow the match live on NWSL+ or Paramount +.
