Rookie Reale Ready for First Professional Start
March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Rookie defender Lilly Reale is set to make her first professional start on Sunday, starting for Gotham FC in its home opener against the reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride at 5:08 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
Reale, 21, represents the only change to Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós's lineup from its 1-1 draw at Seattle last weekend to open the 2025 NWSL campaign. The collegiate All-American steps in for the suspended Mandy Freeman, who will miss today's match after receiving a red card against the Reign.
Reale's fellow defenders include captain Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett and Jess Carter, who twice started against Orlando last year after arriving midseason. Gotham FC's defensive corps led the club's effort in tying the Pride as the league's stingiest defenses.
In the midfield, Nealy Martin and Jaelin Howell will once again be joined by rookie Sarah Schupansky, who made her professional debut as a starter last week in Seattle, impressing in her 90 minutes by creating a team-best five chances. This is Martin's 37th start with Gotham, while Howell made her club debut at Seattle, her former team.
Esther González, Gabi Portilho and Ella Stevens lead the line for Gotham FC. Portilho scored Gotham's lone goal in the opener, smashing in a half-volley off a clearance in her NWSL debut.
Good news for Gotham FC: Brazilian international Bruninha returns from her one-match suspension for her red card in last year's NWSL semifinal. She'll be available off the bench, which also consists of two rookies in goalkeeper Ryan Campbell and forward Khyah Harper. Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan, midfielders Stella Nyamekye and Taryn Torres and forwards Cece Kizer and Mak Whitham are also among the substitutes.
Defender Mandy Freeman, midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle and forwards Midge Purce and Jessica Silva were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.
Gotham FC lineup vs. Orlando Pride
30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)
27 - Jess Carter
6 - Emily Sonnett
15 - Tierna Davidson ©
4 - Lilly Reale
14 - Nealy Martin
7 - Jaelin Howell
11 - Sarah Schupansky
18 - Gabi Portilho
9 - Esther Gonzalez
13 - Ella Stevens
Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 5 - Cece Kizer, 8 - Taryn Torres, 17 - Mak Whitham, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye
