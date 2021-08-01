Season-High 18 Hits Dominates Series Finale

ST. PAUL, MINN. - A double dose of three-run homers gave the Indianapolis Indians a 6-0 lead in the first inning en route to a 10-5 series-leveling victory over the St. Paul Saints on Sunday afternoon. They registered 18 hits in the win, their most since Aug. 1, 2019 at Toledo.

The Indians (37-39) sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame, the first seven reaching base safely on seven hits off Saints starter Chandler Shepherd (L, 5-5). Pirates rehabber Colin Moran and the Indians team leader in home runs, Anthony Alford, each hit three-run dingers to take a 6-0 lead.

Both teams traded runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Hunter Owen singled home Alford in the fourth and rehabber Erik Gonzalez doubled home a run after Tucupita Marcano led off the fifth inning with a triple. The Saints offset with two home runs off the bats of Gilberto Celestino and Keon Broxton.

Fabricio Macias joined Indy's parade of extra-base hits in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run home run, his second of the season, to extend the lead 10-2.

The Saints (40-37) scored one run in the bottom of the sixth off Matt Eckelman (W, 1-4) and two in the seventh off John O'Reilly (S, 1), all with two outs. O'Reilly, in his Triple-A debut, tossed 3.1 innings and surrendered two runs on five hits.

The Indians offense wasn't done, however, and put up two runs in the ninth to end the game with an exclamation point. Christian Bethancourt homered for his third extra-base hit of the game and Alford singled home Cole Tucker for his fourth RBI.

Next up on the 13-game road trip, the Indians head to Des Moines, Iowa to face the I-Cubs. Neither team has named starters for the seven-game series over six days.

