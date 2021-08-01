Early Hole Too Much to Overcome for Saints in 12-5 Loss to Indians
August 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints began their six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night by scoring eight in the first. The Indians repaid the favor in the finale putting up six in the first, which proved too much to overcome, in a 12-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 7,422.
The Indians jumped out to the huge lead in the first as the first seven hitters reached on base hits. Tucupita Marcano led off with a single and that was followed by a single from Erick Gonzalez. Major League rehabber Cole Moran then hit a three-run homer to right, his second of the season, making it 3-0 Indians. Christian Bethancourt lined a single into left and Cole Tucker reached on a bunt single. Anthony Alford made it 6-0 with a three-run homer to right, his 11th of the season.
The Indians added to their lead in the third when Alford doubled and scored on a single from Hunter Owen to make it 7-0.
The Saints got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Gilberto Celestino drilled a solo homer over the center field wall, his first with the Saints, to make it 7-1.
The Indians offense continued to click in the fourth as Marcano led off with a triple and scored on a double from Gonzalez to make it 8-1.
Keon Broxton came calling for the Saints in the bottom of the inning as he clubbed a solo homer to right-center, his ninth of the season, getting the Saints to within 8-2.
The Indians got another blast in the sixth when Marcano led off with a walk and Fabricio Macias smacked a two-run homer to left, his second of the season, making it 10-2.
The Saints made some noise over the next two innings getting a run in the bottom of the sixth when Sherman Johnson doubled and scored on a single from Drew Stankiewicz to make it 10-3.
In the seventh, Tomás Telis led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Drew Maggi. With two outs Johnson made it 10-4 with an RBI single to right-center and that was followed by an RBI double from Broxton to make it 10-5. He finished the day 2-4 with a double, homer, two RBI and a run scored. With an opportunity to cut the deficit to three, however, Stankiewicz popped out to first to end the inning.
The Indians finished up their big offensive day by plating two in the ninth on a solo homer by Bethancourt, his eighth, and an RBI single from Alford.
The Saints are off on Monday and back in action on Tuesday in game one of a six-game series at CHS Field against the Louisville Bats at 7:05 p.m. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities and MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 1, 2021
- Gutierrez' First Home Run with Tides Highlights Win over Bulls - Norfolk Tides
- Kelly and Pinto Go Deep Again, Bulls Fall to Tides 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Season-High 18 Hits Dominates Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Early Hole Too Much to Overcome for Saints in 12-5 Loss to Indians - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Drop Third Straight, Lose Series to Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Move into Tie for First Place with Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Drop Series Finale against the Stripers: August 1, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Louisville Shuts out Iowa to Split Series - Iowa Cubs
- O'Brien Paces 4-Hit Shutout, Bats Split Series - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Close Series with Third Straight Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Early Offense by Worcester Dooms Bisons on Sunday 8-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (36-39) at St. Paul Saints (40-36) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Rained Out - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 1 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 1, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets and RailRiders Cancelled on Sunday Because of Rain, Syracuse Wins Series - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Early Hole Too Much to Overcome for Saints in 12-5 Loss to Indians
- Saints Close Month of July with Tough Loss, 6-5
- Saints Bullpen Gets Even Deeper; Ryan Mason Promoted to St. Paul
- Defense Escapes Saints in 8-4 Loss to Indianapolis
- Bases Loaded Walk in 10th Provides Saints with 3-2 Walk-Off Win