Early Hole Too Much to Overcome for Saints in 12-5 Loss to Indians

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints began their six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night by scoring eight in the first. The Indians repaid the favor in the finale putting up six in the first, which proved too much to overcome, in a 12-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 7,422.

The Indians jumped out to the huge lead in the first as the first seven hitters reached on base hits. Tucupita Marcano led off with a single and that was followed by a single from Erick Gonzalez. Major League rehabber Cole Moran then hit a three-run homer to right, his second of the season, making it 3-0 Indians. Christian Bethancourt lined a single into left and Cole Tucker reached on a bunt single. Anthony Alford made it 6-0 with a three-run homer to right, his 11th of the season.

The Indians added to their lead in the third when Alford doubled and scored on a single from Hunter Owen to make it 7-0.

The Saints got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Gilberto Celestino drilled a solo homer over the center field wall, his first with the Saints, to make it 7-1.

The Indians offense continued to click in the fourth as Marcano led off with a triple and scored on a double from Gonzalez to make it 8-1.

Keon Broxton came calling for the Saints in the bottom of the inning as he clubbed a solo homer to right-center, his ninth of the season, getting the Saints to within 8-2.

The Indians got another blast in the sixth when Marcano led off with a walk and Fabricio Macias smacked a two-run homer to left, his second of the season, making it 10-2.

The Saints made some noise over the next two innings getting a run in the bottom of the sixth when Sherman Johnson doubled and scored on a single from Drew Stankiewicz to make it 10-3.

In the seventh, Tomás Telis led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Drew Maggi. With two outs Johnson made it 10-4 with an RBI single to right-center and that was followed by an RBI double from Broxton to make it 10-5. He finished the day 2-4 with a double, homer, two RBI and a run scored. With an opportunity to cut the deficit to three, however, Stankiewicz popped out to first to end the inning.

The Indians finished up their big offensive day by plating two in the ninth on a solo homer by Bethancourt, his eighth, and an RBI single from Alford.

The Saints are off on Monday and back in action on Tuesday in game one of a six-game series at CHS Field against the Louisville Bats at 7:05 p.m. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities and MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

