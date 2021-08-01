Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Sunday

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Frontier Field has been postponed in the best interest of the players and coaches for both teams following the medical emergency that occurred during the 1st inning of game one of Saturday's doubleheader.

Makeup information for both of Saturday's games and Sunday's contest will be announced at a later time.

Fans with tickets to Sunday and Saturday's games may exchange them for any home date the rest of the year for a ticket of equal or lesser value. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office. Those fans who paid for parking to Saturday's games can use their parking stub to park at any home game the rest of the 2021 season.

